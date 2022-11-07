Air Pros USA Acquires Universal Air and Heat

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of Universal Air and Heat, a local, highly certified air conditioning company serving South Florida. As an Air Pros USA company, Universal Air and Heat will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building on nearly 25 years of service excellence.

Universal Heating and Air Acquired by Air Pros USA (PRNewswire)

"Since 1997, Universal Air and Heat has established itself as one of South Florida's most experienced and dependable HVAC companies," said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. "Together we are going to offer South Florida the best value, quality, and professionalism."

"After our growth as one of the largest service providers in the area, we knew the next chapter for us would be working with another leading company to expand our reach," said Mike Forgione, President of Universal Air and Heat. "We really resonated with Air Pros USA since we both started with one truck and a mission to be the most reliable provider in South Florida."

This acquisition strengthens Air Pros USA as a leading HVAC service company in Broward County, Hillsborough County, and Palm Beach County, while introducing new service areas including Port St. Lucie, Martin, Pinellas & Pasco Counties.

"This is a big win for our customers. From maintenance service calls to any emergency repair needs, there will always be a professional available to help," said Robert DiPietro, CEO of Air Pros USA.

Nationally, Air Pros USA has nearly 600 vehicles, 700 technicians and staff, and serves a customer base of nearly 450,000. Air Pros USA operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

For more information, visit AirProsUSA.com and UAHAC.com.

About Air Pros USA :

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 700 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanne Sgro-Killworth

10 to 1 Public Relations

joanne@10to1pr.com

480.363.0403

Air Pros USA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Air Pros USA