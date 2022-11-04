InventHelp Inventor Develops Leak Detection Device for Toilets (PBT-213)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a plumbing company and I thought there could be a better way for individuals to identify a toilet leak so that repairs can be made in a timely manner," said an inventor, from Gilbert, Ariz., "so I invented the SMART SENSE TOILET VALVE. My design would prevent small leaks from going undetected and wasting water over time."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to detect water leaks within a toilet fixture. In doing so, it ensures that the owner is promptly notified about a leak. As a result, it would aid in conserving water and could help lower water bills due to undetected leaks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp