Cambrian Biopharma CEO James Peyer Named 2022 "BioTech Company CEO of the Year" By BioTech Breakthrough

NEW YORK , Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian BioPharma , a multi-asset longevity biotech, today announced that its CEO, James Peyer, has been selected as "BioTech Company CEO of the Year" in the second annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

James Peyer, Ph.D., is CEO and Founder of Cambrian Biopharma, which is bridging the gap between academic discovery and drug development, under their Distributed Development Company (or DisCo) model. The company uniquely provides in-house drug discovery capabilities, such as the identification of promising breakthrough science, deep due diligence, deployment of capital and teams of drug development experts.

Peyer has implemented three unique key factors in Cambrian's operations:

Offering a diversification of drugs in development under the Cambrian PipeCo umbrella,

Economies of scale that have resulted in a cash efficiency of 30 to 50% better than other biotechs operating in the field, and

Touting a high chance of pushing drugs past initial safety and efficacy hurdles to invest in clinical platforms for preventative medicines.

Since 2019, Peyer's Cambrian has grown from three drugs more than a dozen therapeutics that are currently in development. These drugs specifically target damage that occurs at the cellular, subcellular, and tissue levels of the body.

This past year, Cambrian Biopharma closed an oversubscribed $100 million Series C to advance healthspan-boosting therapeutics to the clinic and advance the company's existing pipeline. Most recently, Cambrian launched Oviva Therapeutics, a PipeCo specifically aiming to develop novel therapeutics that will extend the healthspan in women by targeting ovarian function and longevity. Cambrian also announced a licensing agreement to advance and develop selective mTOR inhibitors under their subsidiary Tornado Therapeutics.

"Thank you so much to BioTech Breakthrough for honoring me and the work of my entire team in this way. Our 'Secret Master Plan' consists of three stages: get approval for newly developed geroprotectors as treatments for existing diseases, conduct large trials to show that these medicines slow aging in at-risk people and, finally, use the huge amounts of data we've gathered to approve geroprotectors that will help people in good health stay that way," said James Peyer, CEO, Cambrian BioPharma. "My goal is to continue to strategically analyze the healthcare landscape and address the unmet needs of the global population, creating medicines that keep people healthy instead of treating symptoms reactively. Most recently, in tandem with Tornado, I'm determined to develop safer, more effective mTOR inhibitors to extend human healthspan."

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"The last decade has seen our understanding of how and why we age expand dramatically. People everywhere should be able to live healthier, longer. The development of geroprotectors (i.e. drugs that prevent age-related decline) accounts for just a tiny fraction of research dollars," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. "James Peyer's Cambrian is breaking through the BioTech market with his mission to create new medicines that target the drivers of aging and increase the period of life spent in good health. Their business model combines the advantages of a venture capital firm and a big pharmaceutical company, with the nimbleness of a biotech startup. Congratulations to James Peyer on winning 'BioTech Company CEO of the Year' for 2022."

About Cambrian BioPharma

Cambrian BioPharma is building the medicines that will redefine healthcare in the 21st century – therapeutics to lengthen healthspan, the period of life spent in good health.

As a Distributed Development Company, Cambrian is advancing multiple scientific breakthroughs each targeting a biological driver of aging. Its approach is to develop interventions that treat specific diseases first, then deploy them as preventative medicines to improve overall quality of life during aging. To date, Cambrian has more than a dozen novel therapeutics in development across its pipeline. For more information, please visit www.cambrianbio.com or follow us on Twitter @CambrianBio and LinkedIn .

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com

