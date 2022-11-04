Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Present Today on Its Superior Results, Distinctive Impact and Lasting Endurance at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations with over 1,000 tenants, today announced that its executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, will present at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in New York City this morning. Mr. Marcus is among the four notable leaders of Baron Funds' high-conviction holdings who will be presenting to shareholders of Baron Capital's funds and the clients of its financial professionals at one of the investment community's most anticipated and highly regarded annual conferences. In recognition of the company's outstanding track record, renowned author and business strategist Jim Collins has stated, "Alexandria has achieved the three outputs that define a great company: Superior Results, Distinctive Impact, and Lasting Endurance." Mr. Marcus will highlight these noteworthy outputs, which are driven by the company's mission to advance human health and by its continued operational excellence and exceptional execution of a multifaceted business platform built on the foundation of its four key verticals of real estate, venture investments, thought leadership and corporate responsibility.

"Innovation in medicine is a national imperative, and we are immensely proud to have built a one-of-a-kind mission-driven company that continues to catalyze this innovation across our life science ecosystems," said Mr. Marcus. "For Alexandria, our business is about much more than building state-of-the-art facilities — it's about creating and operating world-class campuses with uniquely inspiring design, amenities and a collaborative vibrancy that enable our tenants to be productive, to be efficient, and that help them recruit and retain the best talent to advance their science and address massive unmet medical need. To our tenants, our brand means deep experience, expertise, creativity and dependability, and it has earned us the trust of over 1,000 tenants, who rely on us daily to help keep their mission-critical research and development platforms operational, safe and secure as they work tirelessly to translate their discoveries into therapies and cures to improve and save lives. I am honored to share the story of our visionary strategy, relentless passion and meaningful impact with the Baron Investment Conference attendees again this year. We are grateful to have Baron Funds as a longtime investor in Alexandria, and we congratulate Baron Capital on its 40th anniversary, a momentous milestone in its history."

Alexandria, which first identified and created the life science real estate niche in 1994, has led the strategic transformation of the novel Labspace® niche it pioneered into the mainstream asset class it is today. Over the past three decades, Alexandria has created an unassailable moat, powered by its stellar brand reputation; tremendous scale and quality of nearly 75 million square feet across the most premier life science clusters in North America; a REIT industry-leading roster of over 1,000 diversified tenants that drives stable, long-duration cash flows and solid leasing and also provides unmatched insight into the life science industry; the operational excellence of its best-in-class, mission-critical complex infrastructure; and the enduring strength and flexibility of its balance sheet with significant liquidity.

Since Alexandria's initial public offering over 25 years ago, the company has maintained the highest standards of excellence to generate long-term value for its stockholders while making a meaningful, positive impact on society. Alexandria's outstanding total stockholder return (TSR) of 1,636% from its IPO in May 1997 through June 30, 2022 (assuming reinvestment of dividends) significantly outperformed various indices over the same period, including the MSCI U.S. REIT's TSR of 728% and the S&P 500's TSR of 612%. Additionally, Alexandria's tremendous execution of its continued dividend strategy enables the company to share its strong and consistent growth in operating cash flows with stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment. As of September 30, 2022, Alexandria has a dividend yield of 3.4% and an average annual dividend per-share growth of 6.5% over the last five years.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 1,000 tenants, as of September 30, 2022, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.3 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.5 million SF, which includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.6 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impacts of Alexandria's business model, including its dividend strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the company's business in general, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

