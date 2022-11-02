Xinhua Silk Road:Shaangu Group extends presence in overseas market through booming intelligent manufacturing development

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaanxi Blower (Group) Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Shaangu"), now a system solution provider in the field of distributed energy after years of development in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has actively extended its presence in overseas market through thriving in intelligent manufacturing sector, injecting impetus into the high-quality economic development of Shaanxi Province.

In the first half of 2022, Shaangu Group has achieved remarkable development in overseas markets. During the period, the group won the bid to manufacture auxiliary equipment for a 5,500-cubic meter metallurgical blast furnace for a large Indian steel company.

"The high-end equipment and system scheme provided by Shaangu will help the Indian steel company achieve energy saving and green development, which has an important demonstration significance in the local area," said Hong Bo, senior designer of the design and R&D department of Shaangu.

In the first half of this year, Shaangu also signed an installation agreement for two sets of metallurgical blast furnace BPRT units and dehumidification units with a large steel company in Vietnam. This is the first time that Shaangu's dehumidification and blower system solutions have been presented in overseas markets.

At present, Shaangu's high-end manufacturing and system solutions have been implemented in more than 100 countries and regions, including the engineering project between Shaangu and Kyrgyzstan Fertilizer plant, and the natural gas booster unit project between Shaangu and local enterprises in the United Arab Emirates.

As a system solution provider in the field of distributed energy, Shaangu Group is committed to contributing to smart green energy, and has established cooperative relationships with more institutions at home and abroad by participating in international cooperation platforms such as the China International Fair for Trade in Service (CIFTIS), the China International Import Expo (CIIE). It is noted that Shaangu has 28 overseas companies and service institutions including Shaangu Europe R&D in Germany, Shaangu EKOL in the Czech Republic, with an overseas network covering more than 100 countries and regions.

Over the past five years, Shaangu Group has maintained an average annual growth rate of more than double digits in the total import and export volume. In 2021, the import and export contract value of Shaangu Group increased by 179 percent year on year, and the annual total import and export volume was 7.8 times than that of 2016.

View original content:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road