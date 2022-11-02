More consumers and businesses 'go green' in face of global energy crisis

Ethanol fireplace leader at the forefront

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global energy crisis is sparking major change, with the potential to hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system , according to the latest World Energy Outlook. Ethanol-fueled fireplaces are one category that's seeing a surge in demand, according to ethanol fire specialist MAD Design USA.

Featuring EcoSmart Fire's clean-burning ethanol fireplace. A fire solution that is better for your home and the planet! (PRNewswire)

"The world is experiencing energy shortages, prices are spiking, and black-outs are commonplace. This coincides with the emergence of climate-conscious consumers and corporates and the influx of state-led renewable energy standards in many countries," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA, whose brands include EcoSmart Fire , HEATSCOPE radiant heaters, and Blinde Design . "It's helped accelerate the move towards cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy systems. But there's still much more that needs to be done, and we all need to play our role."

Consumers help drive change

A report from First Insight and the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania revealed retailers need to listen more closely to their customers about their sustainable shopping preferences. The survey found that consumers across all generations are now willing to spend more for sustainable products.

"A desire to help the environment was found to be the primary reason consumers purchase sustainable products and brands," says Stephane. "Another study found that searches for eco-friendly products increased globally by 71% since 2016. In addition, Shopify's Future of Commerce report found that 44% of consumers chose to buy from brands that have a clear commitment to sustainability.

"Sustainability is in our DNA. We helped pioneer the ethanol fire category when we launched our flagship brand, EcoSmart Fire, 18 years ago."

EcoSmart Fires are fueled by eNRG , a clean-burning renewable energy. Ethanol, also known as bioethanol, is the cleanest and most efficient fuel on the market. It's made by fermenting sugars and starch components of plant by-products, and during combustion the emissions from bioethanol produce heat, steam and a small amount of carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide is then absorbed by plants and processed by photosynthesis to help the plant grow. This process makes bioethanol a carbon-neutral fuel source.

"In addition to EcoSmart's green credentials, there are three other major benefits: they're energy efficient, they work in a power outage, and they're unaffected by the new regulations and restrictions," explains Stephane. "Not only that, but they have been designed with aesthetics also a key priority."

EcoSmart Fire pioneered the ethanol fire industry more than 16 years ago. Featuring award-winning, built-in, freestanding, and fully customizable fireplaces. With 250k+ installations in 75+ countries, our products are endorsed by design, construction, and landscape professionals and loved by homeowners worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Mad Design USA) (PRNewswire)

