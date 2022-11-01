Iridium to Present at Fourth Quarter Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") today announced that Company executives will speak at the following investor conferences in November and December:

The Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET . Iridium will also participate in a panel discussion at 12:30 p.m. ET .

The Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET .

The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET .

The Morgan Stanley 5 th Annual Space Summit on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 . (Refer to Iridium's website for an update on time.)

The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. ET .

Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events. Webcasts will be archived at the same location for seven days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

