VIP launches its North American Energy Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Infrastructure Partners, LLC (VIP), a recently formed renewable energy company, launched its North American business operations earlier this month with the establishment of its U.S. headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Led by industry veterans and financially backed by global clean energy investor, Pelion Green Future ( https://www.peliongreenfuture.com/ ), VIP is on a mission to develop solar, wind and energy storage projects that deliver positive impact on people and the planet.

VIP is currently prospecting across the Midwest and Southern United States and intends to develop sustainable renewable projects that will create long-term value for investors and the communities that VIP seeks to develop in.

VIP's co-founders Mike Weich (CEO), Daryl Hart (COO) and Ivan Zyla (Chief Commercial Officer) bring with them over 40 years of cumulative experience across project development, origination and finance, and over $7 Billion worth of renewable projects. The team has leveraged their extensive and specialized network to assemble a first-class industry cohort with the highest standards to enable the development of high-quality renewable energy infrastructure.

"My co-founders and I are beyond excited to partner with Pelion Green Future. Our launch represents the culmination of our collective experience in the energy industry, and we are ready to build a renewable energy company that will contribute significantly to, and act as a catalyst in, the pivotal energy transition." said Mike Weich, Co-Founder and CEO of VIP.

Goga Vukmirovic, Partner & Head of Americas of Pelion Green Future, added:

"We are delighted to have found great partners in Mike, Daryl, Ivan, and the whole VIP team, and we are proud to support them in their quest to become a leading renewable energy player in the North American market. Together, we look forward to seizing the tremendous opportunities to accelerate the transition towards a clean and independent energy future."

