Momentum ITSMA Celebrates 25 Years of Innovative B2B Solutions and Services Marketing with 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards

LONDON and BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanade, Ericsson, Epcon Franchising, Persistent Systems, ServiceNow, Tata Communications, and Verizon Business are this year's Diamond winners in the 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards from Momentum ITSMA. Taking gold are Bombora, IBM, Infosys Cobalt, Kyndryl, Persistent Systems, O2 Business, Tata Consultancy Services, TATA Communications, Salesforce, and Tech Mahindra.

(PRNewsfoto/Momentum ITSMA)

Momentum ITSMA, a leading B2B growth consultancy and analyst firm, celebrated the winners of its 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards yesterday during its annual Awards Ceremony, held in person for the first time in three years, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"In the twenty five years of our Marketing Excellence Awards, I'd say two things are constant: One, the market is always changing. Two: marketers step up time and again to deliver innovative programs that drive growth," said Dave Munn, Chief Community Officer, Momentum ITSMA.

Highlights from this year's winners include:

Leveraging employee insight to expand the corporate brand and create a compelling and authentic employee value proposition that boosts recruiting and retention success.

Building a 1:Few Account-Based Marketing (ABM) campaign, focused on education, to accelerate the understanding and adoption of a new service that will ultimately benefit not just the client but all of society.

Creating an interactive experience to change the thinking of an industry where word-of-mouth, referrals, and a strong sales team are viewed as the best ways to reach a target audience.

Partnering closely with a client to build relationships within the C-Suite and co-creating an ABM strategy for business transformation that provides significant competitive advantage for the client.

Launching a new sales channel and marketing function that has led to millions of dollars in both influenced and directly sourced pipeline, far exceeding original stretch goals.

This year, to celebrate a quarter century of innovative marketing programs that drive growth, we offered special "silver" categories. Among the companies and individuals honored were:

Cisco, with the most Finalist Award Placements over the past 25 years

Wyatt Urmey of IBM, for the Longest Award Submission Streak

Paul Dunay of Red Hat for Individual Impact on the Award Program

2022 Marketing Excellence Award Winners

The 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards focused on six critical B2B marketing categories, along with an award for top small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) programs.

The jury, an international group of marketing executives and experts, selected the winners based on excellence in innovation, program execution, and business results.

The awards honor outstanding marketing performance at two levels: diamond and gold.

Advancing Marketing's Digital Transformation Diamond Award Tata Communications Gold Award Salesforce Gold Award Persistent Systems Collaborating with Sales Diamond Award Verizon Business Gold Award Tata Consultancy Services Deepening Engagement Through Thought Leadership Diamond Award ServiceNow Gold Award Tata Communications Gold Award Tech Mahindra Embedding ABM Programs Diamond Award Persistent Systems Gold Award IBM "Congratulations to all the winners — each

a compelling example of best practice

marketing's impact on growth. It's an honor

and an inspiration to see how marketing

leaders are driving innovation and

changing the growth game," said Alisha

Lyndon, CEO, Momentum ITSMA Optimizing ABM Campaigns Diamond Award Ericsson Gold Award O2 Business Strengthening and Differentiating the Brand Diamond Award Avanade Gold Award Infosys Cobalt Gold Award Kyndryl Small and Medium Size Business Diamond Award Epcon Franchising Gold Award Bombora

For more information about the award winners, visit momentumitsma.com/2022-mea-winners/.

