Wolters Kluwer to Showcase Software Solution Legisway at the 2022 ACC Annual Meeting

Leading up to the event, the webinar titled "How Today's Challenges Are Forging Tomorrow's Top GCs" will explore the increased pressure on in-house legal professionals

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will showcase its newly enhanced Legisway solution, a practice management for corporate lawyers, to legal professionals at the Association of Corporate Counsel's (ACC) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place in-person in Las Vegas, as well as virtually, from October 23-26. Following a wave of new offerings in recent years, Wolters Kluwer's product showcase at the conference further demonstrates its strong track record of developing innovative solutions for corporate counsel professionals.

(PRNewswire)

Wolters Kluwer recently announced the launch of its enhanced Legisway product, a solution with a strong track record in the European market. Legisway's all-in-one software solution successfully meets the changing needs of corporate legal departments to support decision making and better outcomes for the business with its powerful contract lifecycle management and customizable modules for a wide range of workflows. The intuitive solution offers true flexible enterprise legal management that can be customized with an industry focus, helping the corporate legal department collaborate with the business and minimize risk.

"Corporate legal departments are being increasingly challenged to sift through mountains of information to find answers and provide advice quickly and effectively," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "With Legisway, corporate counsel can manage their legal information seamlessly, control risk, and share data to advise their business more effectively and add value as strategic counselors. We're excited to share our enhanced solution with attendees at ACC's Annual Meeting."

Wolters Kluwer will be located at booth #334, and attendees are invited to join the team as they demo Legisway. The team will be available on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25 for hourly demos across industries during the following times:

Pharma & Biotech: 9:00am and 11:00am PT

Financial Services: 12:00pm and 2:00pm PT

Champagne Reception: 6:45pm PT

To register for the event and learn more, visit: https://www.acc.com/annualmeeting

Ahead of the event, Michele Alwin, Associate Director and Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will participate in a webinar alongside esteemed industry panelists to discuss the heightened pressure on in-house legal professionals as they face pervasive, ongoing change. Alwin will touch on Wolters Kluwer's recent Future Ready Lawyer Survey 2022, which focuses on these unprecedented challenges – volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity, or VUCA. The webinar will take place on October 20 at 1pm ET, and Alwin will be joined by moderator Bob Ambrogi, Legal Tech Journalist at Above the Law; Lucy Bassli, Founder and Principal at InnoLaw Group; and Matt Fisher, General Counsel at Carium. To register for the webinar, visit: How Today's Challenges Are Forging Tomorrow's Top GCs

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.