TRANSWORLD BUSINESS ADVISORS FUELS GLOBAL EXPANSION WITH NEW MIDDLE EAST OPERATION

The business brokerage consulting firm will open a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with advisors bringing opportunities to companies throughout the region.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors®, the largest business brokerage franchise in the world, is extending its reach to the Middle East, with plans to serve the entire region of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Dubai. The expansion connects the company's existing European and Asian networks for greater coverage worldwide and offers business advisory services, franchise consulting, and mergers and acquisitions expertise to the region.

International developer and entrepreneur Ahmad Ibrahim, serves as the Master Franchisor for the region as well as president of Transworld UAE. An experienced entrepreneur and investor, Ibrahim has spearheaded $40 billion worth of projects in the Middle East. He is joined by Rahim Rahimov, an expert in startup operations and sales processes, who brings a wealth of experience from various established and startup businesses as well as his work on government contracts worth $30 million annually. Rahimov serves as chief operating officer of Transworld UAE.

Rahimov said, "We're excited about the chance to play a part in the region's economic growth. There is such a need for experienced business advisors to facilitate growth via mergers and acquisitions, and we believe we can make a real difference in the UAE's economic future."

Ibrahim and Rahimov invested in the Middle East expansion of Transworld Business Advisors after recognizing the region's growth as a global investment hub and its relative lack of business consulting services.

"At Transworld UAE, we see incredible potential in this region to positively change the landscape of the business consulting market and use our expertise to advise entrepreneurs on evaluating business opportunities and owners on how to maximize their profits when selling their business," Ibrahim said. Transworld Business Advisors is part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG), family of affiliated brands, giving its clients access to a network of global franchises.

"Entering the Middle East is an exciting step for us as we continue to deepen our presence and expand Transworld Business Advisors globally," said Bill Luce, President of Transworld Business Advisors. "It's a huge opportunity to bring our experience and expertise to an emerging market that's on the verge of great success."

The Dubai office will operate with four to six staff in its first year, with plans to grow in its second year and beyond. In the introductory phase, partners from Transworld Business Advisors and United Franchise Group will work to establish relationships with lenders, partners, and leaders of key organizations guiding Transworld UAE as it takes the first steps in establishing a much larger footprint in the Middle East.

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors® (TBA) is part of United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld UAE visit www.tworld.ae and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

