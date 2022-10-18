YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Partners with the Mr. Mo Project to Give Senior Dogs a New Lease on Life

YuMOVE donates $20,000 along with YuMOVE dog joint supplements to help every pet live their best and most active life, for life

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the U.S., it's heartbreaking that too many senior dogs are in dire need. Today, YuMOVE, a dog joint supplement of the highest quality, and The American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, announced its charitable partnership with the Mr. Mo Project based in Clifton, NY, to help senior dogs across the country live their best and most active life, for life.

YuMOVE is the perfect partner as most senior dogs have mobility concerns and YuMOVE will help them become more active.

YuMOVE has donated $20,000 to the Mr. Mo Project along with supplying them with targeted joint care supplements from YuMOVE's product range, which includes their extra-strength YuMOVE PLUS Joint & Hip Supplement and their veterinary strength joint care formula, YuMOVE ADVANCE 360. With pioneering ingredients like their unique ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel (GLM), which provides a concentrated source of Omega-3 to help ease stiffness, support joint structure and help support mobility in older dogs during a journey to a better life.

The Mr. Mo Project is a nonprofit that rescues senior dogs from shelters nationwide so they can live out their lives in a loving home setting. The Mr. Mo Project coordinates the transport for the dogs across the U.S., recruits foster families for them and provides ongoing support by being a partner in the dogs' care. This includes paying the medical and veterinary bills for the duration of the dogs' lives.

"YuMOVE is the perfect partner for us as they will help us to expand our reach and care for many more senior dogs across the country," said Chris Hughes, Founder, the Mr. Mo Project. "Most senior dogs have mobility concerns and YuMOVE will help them become more active as they continue their journey to a new home with a new loving family."

"Founding and running a senior and special needs dog rescue, we know how important mobility management is," continued Hughes. "We also are parents to 16 senior and special needs dogs and have seen firsthand the amazing results and long-term benefits from using YuMOVE within our own house. YuMOVE is the first partnership we have ever entertained, and we're excited that the dogs in the project will get to use this fantastic product indefinitely."

"We love and support the Mr. Mo Project's mission to help senior dogs and are donating $20,000 towards the feeding, transport and care of senior dogs in need across the U.S.," said Andrew Smith, YuMOVE Global Marketing Director. "We're proud to know that each dollar will make a tangible difference to the quality of life of an older canine and will help to give them the most precious gifts of all – hope, connection and a new lease on life."

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 veterinary joint supplement,1 already helps more than 2 million dogs per year live their most active life.2 For the past 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing a dog joint supplement of the highest quality that is scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There's also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee,4 if you aren't satisfied.

To see the difference YuMOVE can make in your dog, YuMOVE is offering 50% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplements for dogs using the code "MrMo50" at checkout.

To learn more about how YuMOVE can help your dog and YuMOVE's partnership with the Mr. Mo Project, visit YuMOVE / MrMoProject. To learn more about the Mr. Mo Project, donate or even foster a senior dog, visit www.mrmoproject.com.

About Lintbells / YuMOVE

For Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE, every product starts with a pet in need. Based in Weston in Hertfordshire and Orlando, FL, Lintbells researches, formulates and manufactures high quality, innovative pet supplements made with ingredients that aim to improve the lives of pets and people alike. It's a commitment the company takes very seriously and has resulted in the creation of its popular YuMOVE range.

YuMOVE is the UK's No.1 Veterinary Joint Supplement Brand1, packed with unique ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel and important antioxidants. Its unique, scientifically proven3 formula helps ease stiff joints, supports joint structure and promotes mobility.

Established in 2007 by Dr. John Howie and John Davies, Lintbells | Home of YuMOVE has a strong focus on scientific validation of its products, working with experts such as the Royal Veterinary College, New Zealand's Massey University and Marlborough Research Centre. At all levels of the Lintbells organization there's a realization that collectively, everyone has a responsibility to help keep pets healthy and happy by providing effective, high quality, pet supplements at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.YuMOVE.com.

About Mr. Mo Project

Chris and Mariesa Hughes formed the Mr. Mo Project after experiencing the panic and heartbreak of expensive veterinarian bills for their senior dog Mo. Recognizing that many senior dogs are abandoned or surrendered to shelters because their owners are unable to pay for their care, they formed the Mr. Mo Project and are determined to ensure that the elderly dog population nationwide is cared for.

Their mission is to rescue senior dogs from shelters nationwide so that they can live out their lives in a loving home setting. The Mr. Mo Project coordinates the transport of senior dogs from all over the U.S., recruits foster families for the dogs, and provides ongoing support by being a partner in the dogs' care including paying the medical and vet bills for the duration of their lives.

The Mr. Mo Project is run by Chris and Mariesa Hughes and is an established 501(c)(3) non-profit group responsible for saving countless shelter dogs since 2014. Together, with rescue affiliates and committed volunteers, they fight to save senior shelter dogs nationwide, to honor the life of their late and beloved senior dog, Mr. Mo.



