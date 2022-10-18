Suburban Propane Volunteers Serve Breakfast to Residents at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, donated time and funding to serve breakfast to deserving United States veterans at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh on Monday. Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard was founded in 1996 with the mission to empower veterans' transition from homeless to home, ending the cycle of homelessness, and to assist all at-risk veterans to become engaged, valuable citizens who contribute to their communities.

Volunteers from local Suburban Propane customer service centers were on hand to assist the Veterans Place staff in serving a special Monday morning breakfast to residents and veterans visiting the organization's resource center. Suburban Propane staff also provided the Veterans Place team with informational assets about the company's " Heroes Hired Here " program, which provides job training and assistance to military veterans seeking full-time positions with the company.

"Veterans Place is thankful for the generosity and support from Suburban Propane and the SuburbanCares initiative," said Shannon Hagy, Executive Director, Veterans Place. "We are honored to be selected from the Pittsburgh region and are truly grateful to the Suburban Propane customer service volunteers for preparing breakfast for our veterans, and for being part of our mission to end veteran homelessness in our community."

"Veterans have always held a special place in the heart of Suburban Propane, especially when it comes to our community outreach and hiring efforts," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "We're honored to work alongside the dedicated staff at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard to serve breakfast, which is one of many ways we express our sincerest thanks to the heroes that serve our country."

Additionally, Suburban Propane welcomed Joseph Costanzo, who represented State Senator Jay Costa's office, and volunteered time out of his busy schedule to meet with the local veterans.

The partnership is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including New Lebanon, New Hampshire; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard:

The mission of Veterans Place is to empower veterans' transition from homeless to home, ending the cycle of homelessness and to assist all at-risk veterans to become engaged, valuable citizens who contribute to their communities. Founded in 1996 by Sidney Singer, Veterans Place was established to provide a safe haven where military veterans could recovery from chronic mental illness, receive temporary housing, and access the services they needed to lead productive, self-sufficient lives. Today, Veterans Place serves over 800 veterans and families annually across southwestern Pennsylvania. The Veterans Resource Center is 1 of 15 drop-in resource centers nationwide and offers veterans access to a computer lab, state-of-the-art Smart Classroom, commercial kitchen, free laundry facilities, shower facilities, and an on-site food pantry. The Veterans Resource Center is the hub for our supportive services which include our Opioid Response Program, Female Veteran Program, Low Income Veterans and Families Program, Minority Veterans Program, and Community Case Management. The Transitional Housing Program provides temporary on-site housing to 48 male and female veterans on any given night. Veterans average a 6-month stay in this program before securing permanent housing and a means to sustain themselves. The Workforce Development Program serves unemployed and underemployed veterans with assistance in resume building, mock interviews, connection to competitive employment, and access to job-related education and materials needed for employment.

