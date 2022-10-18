Pearl TV Introduces a FastTrack Program Enabling Consumers to Upgrade Their Television Sets to Receive NEXTGEN TV

Consumers will gain expanded access to affordable accessory devices that will bring NEXTGEN TV service to TVs not equipped with ATSC 3.0 tuners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At NAB Show New York, Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, today announced it has developed a FastTrack program to accelerate development and retail availability of low-cost upgrade accessory receivers. The program will create a diverse market of accessories that will bring NEXTGEN TV features to 91% of households that have displays with an HDMI input, but are not equipped with NEXTGEN TV technology.

NEXTGEN TV is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals in 25 years. There are more than 120 television models that support NEXTGEN TV at retail from Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony. Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets reaching 55% of U.S. households, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 75% of U.S. television households by the end of 2023.

The FastTrack program seeks to provide support to manufacturers interested in making devices that support the full NEXTGEN TV service feature set—enhanced video, audio and the interactive features that will bring more content and modernized viewing guides. The detailed device requirements will be updated continuously to aid manufacturers as NEXTGEN TV evolves.

"This new program will make it easier for companies interested in jumping into the NEXTGEN TV device ecosystem to design, manufacture and sell upgrade accessories," stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "While we've seen continued success of the transition, the ATSC 3.0 standard is not backward compatible. This program helps solve that. With a simplified process, accessory price points will decrease making it more affordable and easier for consumers to enjoy NEXTGEN TV even without an enabled television."

The FastTrack program will help accelerate the availability of devices for consumers by guiding device makers through the NEXTGEN TV logo and other conformance requirements—including security and regulatory compliance, testing, and opportunities for distribution and marketing partnerships.

By 2024, more than 75% of all televisions sold are expected to be available with dual HDTV and NEXTGEN TV reception. Having an affordable alternative to investing in a new NEXTGEN TV receiver without a built-in display is essential to meet the portion of the potential viewing audience that does not have television sets that support the standard.

"NEXTGEN TV is experiencing hockey stick growth among consumers and broadcasters, yet some viewers with television sets bought prior to 2020 have yet to enjoy the rich features of the standard," commented Rob Folliard, senior vice president, government relations and distribution at Gray Television. "Device makers can now address this issue with full support and guidance to manufacture and market compatible products that consumers need and want to enjoy over-the-air television service for free."

Manufacturers and members of the broadcast industry interested in participating in the FastTrack program can review the resource guide at https://pearltv.com/station-resources/ or contact Pearl TV at info@pearltv.com.

NEXTGEN TV, RUN3TV at NAB Show New York

NEXTGEN TV will have a prominent presence at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show New York, Oct. 17-20, 2022, in New York City. Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle will take the stage as panelist in "NEXTGEN TV, Streaming and the Future of Local Media," on Oct. 19 at 3:15 p.m. For more details about NAB Show New York, visit the event program. Media and analysts interested in meeting with Pearl TV for a demonstration of the RUN3TV platform may contact pearltv@havasformula.com, or visit its booth 1933, level 3.

Broadcasters can learn more about RUN3TV at www.run3tv.org.

Consumers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.watchnextgentv.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, available television models for research and purchase, and an informative video of the "Johnson Family."

About NEXTGEN TV

NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC's) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

NEXTGEN TV delivers stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, enhanced internet content on demand, and better audio enabled by Dolby Audio technologies, which includes movie theater-quality sound, added voice clarity provided by Dolby's Voice +, and consistent volume across channels.

Broadcasters and consumer electronics manufacturers will build on the success of the new standard and introduce a NEXTGEN TV holiday brand marketing campaign to deepen consumer awareness and engagement. The television campaign will commence across the U.S. late November 2022 and run through February 2023.

About Pearl TV

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

