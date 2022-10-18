iTi Tropicals Expands Passion Fruit Production Capacity and Product Availability with a New Facility in Vietnam.

The new Vietnamese production facility, operated by Quicornac, further strengthens iTi Tropicals' global sourcing of passion fruit

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTi Tropicals, Inc. (iTi), North America's leading supplier of bulk tropical fruit juice purees and concentrates, has announced the opening of a new passion fruit production facility in Vietnam. The new facility, operated by passion fruit industry leader Quicornac, offers iTi customers greater flexibility in budgeting, expanded product offerings, stability of production, increased availability, diversity in applications, and more.

"Quicornac and ITI have been in partnership to bring passion fruit to the US market for 32 years. We first started with the plant in Ecuador, opened in 1989. Then, in 2008, Quicornac opened their plant in Peru and now a new plant in Vietnam to further diversify the sourcing. This helps mitigate environmental concerns and crop fluctuations, providing our customers with the supply confidence they need." says Gert van Manen, President & Founder of iTi Tropicals.

The new Vietnamese facility will produce purple passion fruit, offering an additional choice to broaden your palette. The smaller, sweeter purple passion fruit functions as an additional alternative to bakery, jams, and jelly applications, providing a broad spectrum of flavors and taste, offering greater flexibility. This new facility expands upon iTi's current supply, increasing overall availability of both yellow and purple passion fruit.

"We're excited to work closely with our customers on developing and showcasing new passionfruit- based formulations, flavors and product line extensions," says iTi's in-house Innovation Technologist, Kyra Appleby.

The new production plant in Vietnam is committed to the same level of food safety and product excellence as our sister plants in Peru and Ecuador. This includes technical requirements such as BRC third party safety audit and process validations. The Vietnam facility offers the same level of excellence and state-of-the-art processing.

ITi's passion fruit is available in single-strength juice and 50 Brix concentrate from all three regions. Learn more about iTi Tropicals, their passion fruit products and more at ititropicals.com

iTi Tropicals Inc., a leader in the exotic tropical fruit product category, is an independent company headquartered in Lawrenceville, N.J. For more than 30 years, iTi Tropicals has been entrusted to provide their customers the highest quality and ethically sourced tropical fruit purees, juices, and concentrates in bulk. Their sole business is importing high-quality tropical ingredients from manufacturers worldwide who meet their quality standards. iTi products include acai, acerola, banana, coconut cream, coconut water, coconut milk powder, virgin coconut oil, guava, mango, and passionfruit.

