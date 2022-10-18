Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Interactive meeting - Results 3Q22

3Q22 results to be disclosed soon

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on November 10th (Thursday), after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

Interactive meeting

On November 11th (Friday) at 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 3Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with Q&A session at the end.

Nov 11 at 8 a.m. (EST)/at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) Portuguese and English

Check out the speakers

@Milton Maluhy Filho - CEO

@Alexsandro Broedel - CFO

@Renato Lulia Jacob - DRI

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our investor Relations website

Contact:

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881

imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.