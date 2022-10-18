CHEMET and Nexxiot partner to manufacture Intelligent tank containers for safer transportation of dangerous goods

CHEMET to integrate Nexxiot's advanced technology into newly manufactured railway tank cars

TARNOWSKIE GÓRY, Poland and ST PIERRE D' EXIDEUIL, France and ZURICH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMET, one of the leading European manufacturers of stationary and transportable pressure tanks and vessels for liquefied gases, has selected Nexxiot to digitalize its product line of railway tank cars. CHEMET, based in Poland and France, is the first European manufacturer to commit to fully digitalizing its railway tank car offerings.

Nexxiot’s Asset Intelligence technology (PRNewswire)

CHEMET will integrate Nexxiot's Asset Intelligence technology into newly manufactured railway tank cars. CHEMET's clients will be able to access the real-time location of equipped railway tank cars, monitor total mileage, and shocks, and receive notifications if the tank experiences significant temperature changes. Nexxiot's sensors and data analytics also provide advance notice of adverse conditions, preventing greater damage and losses.

"We want to celebrate CHEMET's bold move to fully digitalize their manufactured tank cars," said Stefan Kalmund, CEO of Nexxiot. "The deployment is an important step in the digitalization of tanks and sets an example for the industry to aspire to."

"Our customers have expressed an increased desire for digitalization, and we want to ensure that their needs are being met," said Bartosz Urbaniak, Commercial Operations Director of CHEMET. "Partnering with Nexxiot allows CHEMET to offer fully digitalized tank cars and eliminates the need for our customers to undergo the rigorous process of identifying, mounting and coordinating the rollout of new technology themselves. CHEMET manufactures the safest railway tank cars available today, and with the addition of Nexxiot's technology, our customers will benefit from smarter and safer tank cars that are rail-ready right off the manufacturing line."

CHEMET focuses on serving the European tank cars market, producing annually up to 500 complete tank cars and up to 1,000 tanks for the railway industry designed for transportation of dangerous goods (LPG, ammonia, chemical products) for leading rail clients including ERMEWA, ARETZ and GATX Europe.

About Chemet

CHEMET GROUP, (CHEMET S.A. in Poland and CHEMET GLI SAS in France), is the largest manufacturer, located in the European Union, of stationary & transportable pressure tanks, cylinders, road tankers and rail tank cars for liquefied gases.

More than seven decades of experience of CHEMET S.A. and five decades of CHEMET GLI SAS in terms of designing and manufacturing of highly specialized pressure equipment for the world's largest companies, as well as for individual customers, have contributed to build a leading position in the liquefied gases market.

CHEMET Group is covering with its production range the entire LPG supply chain: starting with small LPG cylinders, through LPG domestic tanks, and large LPG storage tanks with volumes 100-200m3, and ending with LPG road tankers and railway tank cars for transportation of LPG.

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot is a pioneer in Asset and Shipment Intelligence with a mission to enable easier, safer, and cleaner global transportation.

Nexxiot's trusted integrated technology provides essential operational intelligence and visibility for shipping lines, cargo owners, and railcar operators in the supply chain. Clients and partners such as Hapag-Lloyd and Knorr-Bremse are now able to monitor their assets in real-time from anywhere in the world.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., with an international team of employees from 30 countries. For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com.

Press contact:

Nick Fryer, FINN Partners on behalf of Nexxiot for North America

nick.fryer@finnpartners.com

Nexxiot logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexxiot