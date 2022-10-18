Broadridge 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Long-term Value

Expands Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions data disclosure, including TCFD-aligned climate risk analysis

Commits to develop net zero greenhouse gas emissions plan

Provides results of inaugural ESG materiality assessment

Profiles strength and increasing diversity of Broadridge Board

Highlights strong associate engagement with Great Place to Work® certification in nine countries

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights a year of strong progress in its ESG initiatives.

"Broadridge continues to make important progress on its ESG journey, driving digitization across our client base, enhancing our disclosures, developing a long-term net zero emissions plan, and upholding a strong culture of diversity and inclusion," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's CEO. "Our approach is underpinned by the Service-Profit Chain, with highly engaged associates driving satisfied clients which in turn creates long-term shareholder value."

The report highlights that Broadridge:

Digitally suppressed 86% of paper in equity proxy communications (up 5 percentage points from two years ago), further reducing the cost and the environmental impact of corporate governance for public companies

Facilitated approximately 2,500 virtual shareholder meetings in fiscal year 2022, helping to increase investor engagement and drive digitization

Increased the representation of women on the Board to 33%, with women chairing two of the three Board Committees. Broadridge has increased the technology and regulatory expertise on its Board which is now close to 60% diverse

Disclosed detailed workforce diversity data with the addition of its 2021 U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEO-1) Report in the Sustainability Report

Created three new employee Associate Networks focused on young leaders, veterans, and employees with disabilities, complementing existing networks focused on women leaders, multicultural engagement, and LGBTQ+ awareness

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

