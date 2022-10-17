The Vistria Group Releases Annual Impact Report

Focused on scaling and institutionalizing investment for impact, Vistria's Impact Report highlights decisive actions taken to drive positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods they support

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group ("Vistria"), a private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies and delivering both financial returns and societal impact, today released its latest annual Impact Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the firm's impact strategy and how impact is integrated into each portfolio company.

The 2022 Impact Report underscores Vistria's commitment to advancing impact alongside financial growth across healthcare, knowledge and learning solutions, and financial services, and demonstrates how the firm and its portfolio companies are progressing on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) targets. Highlights from the report include*:

Strong Emphasis on DE&I : Vistria is a diverse firm led by a diverse senior leadership team, consisting of members who are 25% gender diverse and 30% racially or ethnically diverse. The report also includes data on portfolio company boards and employee diversity.

Insights on Impact of Investment Themes : The report is organized with a deep level of insight, aligning Vistria's investment theme work with the platforms in which it invests.

Portfolio Company Case Studies : Vistria defines unique impact measures for each portfolio company and includes this data in the report with year-over-year trends, where available, demonstrating key performance indicators across the firm's pillars of impact.

Showcasing Faces of Impact: The report spotlights voices of patients, students, and customers served by portfolio companies.

"We are committed to delivering outsized returns that contribute critical, high-quality solutions to public sector challenges," said Marty Nesbitt, Senior Partner and Co-CEO. "During the past year, we have put our Flagship Fund IV to work and continued to expand our team and capabilities with a focus on catalyzing impact. At a moment of major demographic change and ongoing inequities in the United States, Vistria remains committed to leveraging its nearly $10 billion in assets under management** to bridge the gaps in our healthcare, knowledge and learning solutions, and financial systems while delivering meaningful returns for our investors."

Kip Kirkpatrick, Senior Partner and Co-CEO commented, "We continue to make significant strides in addressing the current shortfalls in our society – through access to high-quality education, especially for nontraditional learners, critical treatment for populations battling addiction, and advancing financial capability and opportunity – by incorporating impact at every stage of our investment lifecycle. Now more than ever, we believe there is a tremendous opportunity and mandate to leverage private capital to rebuild an economic system that serves all and can respond dynamically to the challenges ahead."

Our Portfolio by the Numbers*

Vistria's portfolio companies support more than 185,000 employees. Around 75% of full-time employees supported are female and 56% are racially or ethnically diverse. In the past year, The Vistria Group's healthcare portfolio served more than 12.6 million patients, growing nearly seven-fold over 2021. The firm's education portfolio served approximately 40.9 million students, nearly doubling over 2021. Vistria's financial services portfolio served over 21,000 small businesses, growing steadily since the firm's inception in 2013.

"Measurement and management of impact has been core to Vistria's value creation strategy since its founding and we continue to upgrade our integration and reporting capabilities," said Mackenzie Turner, Director of Impact and Policy. "In partnership with our portfolio company management teams, we are working to define and improve what it means to be a good company in a given industry – by strengthening business conduct practices and driving effective outcomes for a range of stakeholders."

"We believe that impact gives us an edge in achieving outsized financial outcomes for our investors," said Jon Samuels, Partner and Co-Head of Vistria Portfolio Resources Group (PRG), the team built to accelerate and enhance strategy execution and value creation across Vistria's portfolio. "This year, we are expanding our team with additional impact management capabilities as well as strategic subject matter expertise to help our portfolio companies continue building diverse teams and impactful businesses from the top down. We continue to see that our investment thesis can deliver attractive returns for our investors while strengthening our portfolio companies, and the communities they support."

To review The Vistria Group's 2022 Impact Report, visit http://www.vistriaimpact.com/.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, education and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. With nearly $10 billion in AUM**, The Vistria Group believes it has delivered attractive returns for its investors while achieving positive outcomes for its portfolio companies, and the lives and livelihoods it supports. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

About Vistria PRG

Members of Vistria PRG, LLC ("PRG") provide various services to one or more portfolio companies of private investment funds managed by The Vistria Group, LP ("Vistria"), including without limitation, operational support, specialized operations and consulting services, related services and/or other services to, or in connection with, such portfolio companies. PRG members are employees of Vistria PRG, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company owned jointly by Vistria's Co-CEO's that is under common control and ownership with Vistria. PRG members are not employees of Vistria. In certain cases, PRG members have attributes of Vistria personnel (for instance, they may have dedicated office space, receive Vistria administrative support services, participate in general meetings or events for Vistria personnel), even though they are not employees or personnel of Vistria.

*Metrics as of August 2022 reflect varied portfolio company reporting periods. Estimates are inherently uncertain and subject to change. Actual results may vary.

**Assets under management represents the amount committed to Vistria Fund, LP, Vistria Fund II, LP, Vistria Fund III, LP, Vistria Fund IV, LP and Vistria Senior Credit Fund. AUM also includes the amounts invested by co-investors investments, excluding co-investment from other private-equity funds that have significant ownership in a portfolio company. Data as of June 2022.

