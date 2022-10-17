Trimble Observes World Food Day with $100,000 Donation to World Food Program USA

Donation will Offer Food Assistance as Humanitarian Crises Continue to Unfold Across the Globe, Leaving Populations Stranded and Hungry

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it will donate $100,000 to World Food Program USA to support relief efforts as humanitarian crises across the globe continue to unfold, leaving entire populations hungry. World Food Program USA, the U.S. partner of the United Nations World Food Programme, mobilizes American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger.

As part of World Food Day and Trimble's ongoing commitment to feeding the growing global population, Trimble's donation will go to support the United Nations World Food Programme's greatest needs programming, which includes emergency food assistance.

"As a company deeply committed to feeding our growing population, we see a great need for supporting entities such as the World Food Program USA to help provide food and safety for people in crisis across the globe," said Jim Chambers, vice president and general manager, Trimble Agriculture. "Through support of organizations that align with our mission to feed the world, we hope to provide food for communities who are made vulnerable by circumstances they cannot control, including women and children."

The U.N. World Food Programme, the world's largest hunger-relief organization, has been on the frontlines of the world's worst hunger crises, fighting hunger and famine since 1962. As the global hunger crisis continues—with 345 million people facing severe hunger and 50 million on the brink of famine—the U.N. World Food Programme is currently undergoing its largest scale-up ever, working to provide life-saving meals to 152 million of the world's most vulnerable people in more than 120 countries and territories this year. Every day, the U.N. World Food Programme, the U.N.'s logistics leader, deploys its advanced network of 5,600 trucks, 100 planes and 30 ships to ensure food is delivered to those who need it most.

"We thank Trimble for their generous contribution, which will help feed thousands of families in need," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA president and CEO. "At this time of unprecedented global hunger, the private sector plays a pivotal role in helping us fund essential programs for communities made vulnerable by the intersection of conflict, climate warming, rising costs, and the economic aftermath of COVID-19."

Trimble Agriculture provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural supply chain, enabling farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. The company has a strong commitment to the greater agriculture community and giving back to organizations that support its mission to feed the growing population across the globe.

To learn how to get involved with or donate to World Food Program USA, visit: www.wfpusa.org .

About World Food Program USA

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, DC, proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. Our leadership and support help to bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world. To learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, visit: www.wfpusa.org/mission-history .

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's Agriculture Division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural supply chain. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farm, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering, desktop and cloud-based data management, flow and application control, water management, harvest solutions and correction services. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: www.trimble.com/agriculture .

About Trimble

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com .

