Reynolds' Tobaccoville Facility Earns Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification

Reynolds facility is one of 250 major water users worldwide to achieve AWS certification

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds American Inc., the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary, and its companies (Reynolds) announce that the Reynolds Operations Center (ROC) in Tobaccoville, N.C. has achieved Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification, further progressing the organization's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals.

Reynolds American Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

The AWS Standard is a globally applicable framework for sustainable water management that helps enable a better understanding of water use and impacts, while also providing the opportunity to work collaboratively and transparently for sustainable watershed management. Earning this certification indicates the ROC facility has successfully implemented AWS' best practices in terms of five critical outcomes: good water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality status, protection of important water-related areas, and safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for all.

The certification demonstrates that Reynolds has met all core criteria in the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship, making this facility one of only 250 organizations worldwide to earn the respected designation.

"Collectively, the actions any of us can take to be better stewards of natural resources, like water, will benefit the communities where we work and live as well as the local economy," said Bernd Meyer, Executive Vice President of Operations at Reynolds. "Using water efficiently is the responsible thing to do. It's good for the environment, good for society as a whole, and good for our business. We are on track to meet our 2025 water stewardship goals across all of our U.S. manufacturing facilities."

The global BAT Group's environmental targets include an enhanced focus on water stewardship. In 2021, the BAT Group announced the ambitious goal of achieving AWS certification across 100% of its manufacturing sites by 2025. Reynolds' Tobaccoville facility is among 17 global BAT Group facilities that are currently AWS certified, with several more BAT Group sites aiming to receive certification within the next year.

SGS, a leading testing, inspection, and certification company, performed the site's rigorous assessment and on-site audit. A site's certificate is valid for three years, subject to successful annual surveillance audits.

About Reynolds American Inc. Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com .

Media Contact: mediaoffice@rjrt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including "forward-looking" statements made within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "could," "may," "would," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," "outlook", "target" and similar expressions. These include statements regarding our ESG targets.

All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. It is believed that the expectations reflected in this release are reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. A review of the reasons why actual results and developments may differ materially from the expectations disclosed or implied within forward-looking statements can be found by referring to the information contained under the headings "Forward-looking statements" and "Group Principal Risks " in the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BAT).

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in BAT's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Annual Report on Form 20-F and Current Reports on Form 6-K, which may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov and BAT's Annual Reports, which may be obtained free of charge from the British American Tobacco website www.bat.com .

Past performance is no guide to future performance and persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this release and BAT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.