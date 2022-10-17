The Paley Center for Media Announces Schedule for the 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit "Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media" On November 8-9, 2022 at The Paley Museum

The Paley Center for Media Announces Schedule for the 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit "Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media" On November 8-9, 2022 at The Paley Museum

The Paley Center for Media will host the 28th Paley International Council Summit --'Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media'-- on November 8-9, 2022 .

The global Summit will convene international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives from across industries, including media, entertainment, sports, telecommunications, and technology.

The discussions will address topical issues in tech and media that are poised to determine the course of business, globally, in the future.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon and the William S. Paley Foundation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the agenda and speaker lineup for its 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit "Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media." Taking place Tuesday, November 8 and Wednesday, November 9, the Summit will be live and in-person for the first time in three years at The Paley Museum located in the heart of New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/The Paley Center for Media) (PRNewswire)

The global Summit will bring together international dignitaries, thought leaders, and the most prominent executives across industries - including media, entertainment, sports, music, telecommunications, and technology, to address topical issues in tech and media that are poised to determine the course of business, globally, in the future. The Paley International Council Summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst, and Henry A. Kissinger, 56th United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc.

The Summit will feature The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible By The William S. Paley Foundation, a discussion with Frank A. Bennack Jr. and Dr. Henry Kissinger centered on how new levels of interconnectivity impact global events.

"The 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit, Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media, brings dignitaries from across the world together to discuss important issues and topics around the next generation of media," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst. "We look forward to reconvening international dignitaries and thought leaders and learn from their key insights around our ever-evolving industry."

"We're thrilled to celebrate the in-person return of the 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit at the Paley Center for Media and to continue driving the global media conversation forward as we welcome back dignitaries and CEOs from the most influential companies from around the world," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Thank you to our sponsors Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and The William S. Paley Foundation for making this signature event possible."

The 28th Annual Paley International Council Summit includes the following session schedule:

Day One: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

8:30 am - 9:30 am: Registration

9:30 am - 9:40 am: Welcome Remarks

Forging New Horizons: The Next Era for Media

Speakers:

Maureen Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

9:40 am - 10:10 am: Finding New Fans: How Companies Are Finding, and Keeping, the Generation of Loyal Customers

Speakers:

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mattel, Inc.

The way businesses engage and retain consumers has changed significantly. Diversification, especially into new and exciting types of content, has been one key adjustment. Companies that previously focused on one product or content category have branched out and found new customers in other formats and in every corner of the globe. And the way customers find content is changing too. This session will examine how Mattel and Take-Two Interactive are changing along with the modern consumer to create groundbreaking content that leads to a loyal fanbase and growing profits

10:15 am - 10:45 am: The Next Era for Media: How a Changing World Is Impacting the Way We Connect

Speaker:

Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman, Federal Communications Commission of the United States

Interviewer: Jon Fortt, Co-Anchor, CNBC

Stopping robotexts, protecting Americans from falling space debris, and bringing the internet to the farthest flung corners of the country, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's world is as unique as it is varied. This conversation will examine the role of the modern FCC and its place in shaping a media business that is rapidly changing as new technologies continually alter the landscape.

10:50 am – 11:20 am: Leveraging Web3: Strategies for Success in the Metaverse

Speakers:

Joe Tsai, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Alibaba Group; Chairman, South China Morning Post; Owner, Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty

Robert Triefus, CEO, Gucci Vault & Metaverse Ventures; Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate & Brand Strategy, Gucci

From music to sportswear, real estate, and currency, brands, businesses, and investors are positioning themselves to make the most of immersive technology like Web3 and augmented/virtual reality. But is the metaverse truly the digital utopia that many believe will usher in the future of content, advertising, and entertainment?

11:25 am - 11:55 am: Positioning for the Future: How Business Is Forging New Horizons for a Post-Pandemic Global Economy

Speakers:

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer

Edward Skyler, Executive Vice President, Global Public Affairs, Citi

Geopolitical upheaval has complicated an already fraught transition to the "new normal" for media businesses and all organizations in just about every country and across every sector. Hear how today's headlines and a completely reimagined, post-pandemic workforce impact corporate strategy.

12:00 pm - 12:30 pm: The Value of Varied Perspectives: Diversity from the Board Room to the Writers' Room and Beyond

Speakers:

Debra L. Lee, Founder and CEO, Leading Women Defined, Inc.

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive, Channel 4

While it is now frequently taken as a given that diversity of background and thought is integral to the success of companies and media entities, too often we do not discuss why this is the case. This session will explore how industry leadership and creative teams benefit by reflecting our global society in the decisions, products, and content they make.

12:35 pm - 1:10 pm: The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by the William S. Paley Foundation

Speakers:

Henry A. Kissinger, Chairman, Kissinger Associates, Inc.

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

As we look towards 2023, it has become clear that society now engages with global events from war to pandemics to increasing political division by leveraging all the tools of the modern media landscape. Join visionary leaders Dr. Henry Kissinger and Frank A. Bennack, Jr. as they share unparalleled insight into how new levels of interconnectivity impact global events—like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's place in the current balance of power.

1:15 pm – 2:15 pm: Networking Lunch

2:20 pm - 2:50 pm: The Next Era of Technology, Media & Telecom

Speakers:

John C. Malone, Chairman, Liberty Global

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global

Digital transformation across industries around the world continues to accelerate. What types of companies have been most impacted and which have turned the change into growth? What are the next innovations and where will it take technology, media, and telecom as the world settles into a post-pandemic reality? Mike Fries leads a wide-ranging discussion with John C. Malone about the future of TMT globally and what we can expect in an evolving landscape.

2:55 pm - 3:25 pm: Advertising in a Mobile World: How Brands Are Changing the Way They Reach Consumers

Speakers:

Steve King, Chairman of Europe, Publicis Group

Michael Kassan, Founder and CEO, MediaLink

While internet advertising is nothing new, only recently have ad agencies and brands truly unlocked the potential. From display ads to influencers, this session will explore how technology and changing consumer habits have created a sea change in the industry.

3:25 pm - 3:45pm: Afternoon Networking Break

3:50 pm - 4:25pm: Keeping the World Safe Online and In-Person

Speakers:

Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks

Aristedes Mahairas, Fmr. Special Agent in Charge, FBI New York Special Operations/Cyber Division; Director of Security and Life Safety, SL Green Realty

Around the globe, corporate data breaches have become frighteningly routine and continue to pose a real threat to businesses' bottom lines and customer trust - and those are some of the more innocuous threats to corporate infrastructure. What cyber security issues keep executives up at night, what are they not thinking enough about, and what can be done about it all?

4:30 pm - 5:05 pm: Networking Break

5:10 pm - 5:40 pm: Games for Good: Connecting the World with Videogames

Speakers:

Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President, Gaming, Microsoft Corporation

Cynthia Williams, President and CEO/COO, Wizards of the Coast

As the gaming industry continues its astounding growth across verticals like consoles, mobile, and esports, the opportunity for games to be a unifying force for good is undeniable. In this session, industry leaders provide insight into how they are making our ever-expanding world feel a bit smaller by bringing audiences together through the power of positive play.

5:45 pm - 6:00 pm: Day One Closing Remarks

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm: Chairman's Opening Night Reception

Day Two: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

8:00 am - 9:00 am: Registration

9:00 am - 9:10 am: Day Two Opening Remarks

Speakers:

Maureen Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

9:15 am - 9:45 am: Musical Evolution: Finding Today's Listener Wherever They Are

Speakers:

Jennifer C. Witz, CEO, SiriusXM

Steve Cooper, CEO, Warner Music Group

The way the world listens to music has changed significantly in the past two decades, but perhaps no other media was so pivotal in reacting to and providing a source of sanity for billions during the pandemic. Now, as we emerge, how have our altered habits changed the industry? From traditional live concerts, to augmented reality and the metaverse, we will look at how music executives are reacting to these changes and what their business might look like in ten years.

9:50 am - 10:20 am: Changing the Game: How Sport Is Embracing Technology to Grow Its Global Reach and Bring in New Audiences

Speaker:

Gary Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League

Technology is bringing sports fans closer to the game than they have ever been. From the rise of streaming services competing with traditional television to AR at the stadium or arena, fans are entering a new world when it comes to their passion for the game. How are leagues and the media they partner with working together to bring these new experiences to more people and capture new fans?

10:20 am - 10:50 am: Morning Networking Break

10:55 am - 11:40 am: The Walt Disney Company: The Next 100 Years

Speakers:

Bob Chapek, CEO, Disney

Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Disney is about to embark on a wide-ranging celebration of its 100–year history. In that time, it has become an indispensable source of entertainment, information, and joy. So, what do the next 100 years look like for the iconic global juggernaut? Join Disney CEO Bob Chapek in conversation with Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, as he pulls back the curtain on a celebration befitting such an influential company and how it will maintain its standing in the next century.

11:45 am - 12:15 pm: Networking Break

12:20 pm - 12:50 pm: Maintaining Trust in Journalism from Reporter to Aggregators and Everything in Between

Speakers:

Alberto Ibargüen, President, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Leopoldo Gomez, President, Univision Noticias

Technology has always altered the way we get our news, from newspapers to radio to television to the internet and social media apps. Today there is more information available than ever before, and most adults are carrying around a news wire service in their pocket. In a diversified landscape, how do companies maintain trust with consumers who have more choices for news than ever before?

12:55 pm - 1:25 pm: Closing Remarks

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Additional sessions and speakers to be announced.

For additional information, including full schedule and registration, please visit https://www.paleycenter.org/industry-events/paley-ic-summit-2022/.

The Paley International Council Summit registration is complimentary for Paley Media Council members and International Council members. Non-members are invited to apply for membership and receive a VIP Delegate Pass and a full year of exclusive benefits with leaders in entertainment, media and technology at Paley Industry Membership . For non-members interested in attending the Summit, please register at https://internationalcouncilsummit2022del.splashthat.com.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and the William S. Paley Foundation.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry.

About The Paley International Council

The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The council is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger. The council hosts the annual Paley International Council Summit to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community. The summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media