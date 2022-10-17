MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Earnings

Net interest margin fueled record financial performance as measured by multiple 3rd quarter 2022 key metrics:
- 1.70% Return on average assets
- 16.13% Return on average equity
- 4.14% Net interest margin
- $0.97 Per-share earnings (basic and diluted)
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported continued strong financial performance through the third quarter as earnings on its floating-rate loans rose in-sync with FOMC interest rate increases.
Rising rates on a loan portfolio largely designed to flex with market rates sent loan interest income to $20.3 million in the third quarter. This is 13% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 34% higher than the third quarter of 2021.
The Company recorded net income of $7.2 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. Net income was up 34% from the second quarter and 62% from the year-earlier third quarter. The net interest margin widened to 4.14%, at September 30, 2022, up 84 basis points from a year earlier. The Company's efficiency ratio was stellar at 50.88%.
"Year-to-date earnings per share are $2.31, and we are forecasting $3.25 for the year, assuming loan growth remains consistent with previous quarters," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Although the Company benefits from a rising interest rate environment, we remain hopeful that the FOMC will react quickly as and when they identify and achieve the neutral rate."
The loan portfolio has grown 8% since the beginning of 2022, and total assets are approaching $1.9 billion. Asset quality remains pristine, with zero non-performing assets as of quarter-ended September 30. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36% of the $1.6 billion in total deposits, and 71% of total deposits are core deposits.
"We continue to experience solid organic growth in deposits to support our lending," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "The Washington, D.C., branch has proven to be a particularly strong funnel for new business - especially construction lending and government contract lending opportunities," Hersiburane added.
The level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low at -5.13% of total capital.
The Company will discuss quarterly and year-to-date earnings and preview business developments with Avenu™ during their virtual quarterly earnings call at 2 p.m. Eastern time today.
Avenu™ - Banking Delivered
Avenu™ offers the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their app's directly and seamlessly to a banking core -- our banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, DC.
Avenu™ - Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common - they are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on serving our community and long-term business relationships.
"We are currently onboarding our initial beta customers with an anticipated go-live date around year-end 2022," said Todd Youngren, President of Avenu™. "Clients are telling us they see unique value in our risk- and compliance-centric approach, which is a critical consideration whenever handling other people's money," he added.
To learn more about Avenu™, visit Avenu.bank and join the queue today.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
September
June
March
December
September
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
50,636
$
55,636
$
63,986
$
61,827
$
67,992
Federal funds sold
54,098
47,013
37,756
31,372
65,725
Total cash and cash equivalents
104,734
102,649
101,742
93,199
133,717
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
162,319
143,240
123,802
99,913
171,603
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
17,670
17,698
18,769
20,349
21,148
Restricted equity securities, at cost
16,436
16,485
17,209
15,609
9,972
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $12,994, $12,982, $12,500,$11,697, and $11,428, respectively
1,448,071
1,416,875
1,413,238
1,341,760
1,246,331
Premises and equipment, net
14,523
14,756
14,833
14,863
14,795
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
—
775
1,158
Accrued interest and other receivables
8,273
7,313
6,980
7,701
4,718
Computer software, net of amortization
7,258
4,956
3,906
2,493
1,165
Bank owned life insurance
36,996
36,742
36,492
36,241
35,987
Other assets
43,835
32,665
24,777
14,499
16,605
Total Assets
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
566,016
$
535,591
$
514,160
$
530,678
$
475,157
Interest bearing DDA deposits
93,695
99,223
76,286
69,232
63,622
Savings and NOW deposits
54,240
58,156
81,817
85,175
79,556
Money market deposits
254,190
231,207
301,842
267,730
310,776
Time deposits
585,783
575,950
460,839
459,148
485,255
Total deposits
1,553,924
1,500,127
1,434,944
1,411,963
1,414,366
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
—
—
40,000
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,146
72,047
71,955
29,294
40,635
Other liabilities
44,045
32,801
26,053
17,357
18,169
Total Liabilities
1,670,115
1,604,975
1,572,952
1,458,614
1,473,170
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
28,728
29,178
29,642
29,466
29,462
Capital surplus
63,231
64,822
66,798
67,668
67,152
Retained earnings
80,534
73,702
68,691
64,194
59,920
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,756)
(6,561)
(3,598)
197
232
Total Stockholders' Equity
190,000
188,404
188,796
188,788
184,029
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
$
1,657,199
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
September
September
September
June
March
December
September
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
54,900
$
46,211
$
20,261
$
17,954
$
16,685
$
15,532
$
15,162
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
1,136
910
378
401
357
327
318
Tax-exempt securities
796
802
261
263
272
283
267
Interest on federal funds sold
1,241
73
1,013
195
34
61
38
Total interest income
58,073
47,996
21,913
18,813
17,348
16,203
15,785
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
345
170
175
105
65
59
60
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
122
127
43
42
37
38
38
Interest on money market deposits
766
645
496
151
119
127
148
Interest on time deposits
5,236
6,039
2,275
1,530
1,431
1,574
1,795
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
83
—
—
52
31
—
—
Interest on subordinated debt
2,108
1,346
828
812
468
539
541
Total interest expense
8,660
8,327
3,817
2,692
2,151
2,337
2,582
Net interest income
49,413
39,669
18,096
16,121
15,197
13,866
13,203
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1,280
(1,470)
—
480
800
295
290
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
48,133
41,139
18,096
15,641
14,397
13,571
12,913
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
1,810
1,802
601
597
611
624
642
Bank owned life insurance income
754
647
254
250
251
253
252
Loan swap fee income
619
—
518
101
—
83
—
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
4
3
—
4
—
3
—
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
(168)
434
(211)
—
43
413
(40)
Other fee income
754
1,601
186
312
257
247
632
Total other income
3,773
4,487
1,348
1,264
1,162
1,623
1,486
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
17,025
14,276
5,874
5,604
5,548
5,029
4,847
Furniture and equipment expenses
2,076
1,743
760
659
657
726
716
Advertising and marketing
1,684
1,115
704
574
406
450
438
Occupancy expenses
1,093
1,092
400
352
341
449
399
Outside services
1,545
908
611
567
368
485
292
Administrative expenses
658
493
253
195
210
192
202
Other operating expenses
4,268
4,517
1,291
1,543
1,433
1,389
1,567
Total other expenses
28,349
24,144
9,893
9,494
8,963
8,720
8,461
Income before income tax expense
23,557
21,482
9,551
7,411
6,596
6,474
5,938
Income tax expense
4,462
4,124
1,808
1,481
1,173
1,660
1,155
Net income
19,095
17,358
7,743
5,930
5,423
4,814
4,783
Preferred stock dividends
1,617
1,617
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
17,478
$
15,741
$
7,204
$
5,391
$
4,884
$
4,275
$
4,244
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
2.31
$
2.09
$
0.97
$
0.71
$
0.64
$
0.56
$
0.56
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,561,567
7,547,254
7,463,719
7,575,484
7,647,519
7,595,062
7,571,214
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Percentage Change
$ Amount
%
$ Amount
%
$ Amount
%
Last 3
Last
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
366,689
25.0
%
$
358,062
25.0
%
$
327,004
25.9
%
2.4
%
12.1
%
Residential real estate loans
373,056
25.4
%
366,758
25.6
%
223,029
17.6
%
1.7
%
67.3
%
Commercial real estate loans
638,110
43.5
%
599,683
41.8
%
494,766
39.1
%
6.4
%
29.0
%
Commercial industrial loans - Other
74,482
5.1
%
92,672
6.5
%
191,281
15.1
%
-19.6
%
-61.1
%
Consumer loans
13,628
1.0
%
17,223
1.1
%
27,740
2.3
%
-20.9
%
-50.9
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,465,965
100.0
%
$
1,434,398
100.0
%
$
1,263,820
100.0
%
2.2
%
16.0
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(12,994)
(12,982)
(11,428)
Net deferred loan fees
(4,900)
(4,541)
(6,061)
Net Loans
$
1,448,071
$
1,416,875
$
1,246,331
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
566,016
36.4
%
$
535,591
35.7
%
$
475,157
33.6
%
5.7
%
19.1
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
93,695
6.0
%
99,223
6.6
%
63,622
4.5
%
-5.6
%
47.3
%
Savings and NOW deposits
54,240
3.5
%
58,156
3.9
%
79,556
5.6
%
-6.7
%
-31.8
%
Money market accounts
254,190
16.4
%
231,207
15.4
%
310,776
22.0
%
9.9
%
-18.2
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
371,739
23.9
%
383,340
25.6
%
295,454
20.9
%
-3.0
%
25.8
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
214,044
13.8
%
192,610
12.8
%
189,801
15.4
%
11.1
%
12.8
%
Total Deposits
$
1,553,924
100.0
%
$
1,500,127
100.0
%
$
1,414,366
100.0
%
3.6
%
9.9
%
BORROWINGS:
Subordinated debt
72,146
100.0
%
72,047
100.0
%
40,635
100.0
%
0.1
%
77.5
%
Total Borrowings
$
72,146
100.0
%
$
72,047
100.0
%
$
40,635
100.0
%
0.1
%
77.5
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,626,070
$
1,572,174
$
1,455,001
3.4
%
11.8
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,156,862
71.1
%
$
1,094,493
69.6
%
$
1,097,948
75.5
%
5.7
%
5.4
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
397,062
24.4
%
405,634
25.8
%
316,418
21.7
%
-2.1
%
25.5
%
Subordinated debt (3)
72,146
4.4
%
72,047
4.6
%
40,635
2.8
%
0.1
%
77.5
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,626,070
100.0
%
$
1,572,174
100.0
%
$
1,455,001
100.0
%
3.4
%
11.8
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended September
For the three months ended September
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,446,679
$
20,261
5.56
%
$
1,258,485
$
15,162
4.78
%
Securities:
Taxable
73,914
378
2.03
%
66,309
318
1.90
%
Tax-exempt
38,074
330
3.44
%
36,584
338
3.67
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
182,331
1,013
2.20
%
234,363
38
0.06
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,740,998
$
21,982
5.01
%
$
1,595,741
$
15,856
3.94
%
Other assets
61,479
88,521
Total assets
$
1,802,477
$
1,684,262
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
93,569
$
175
0.74
%
$
64,966
$
60
0.37
%
Savings and NOW deposits
55,100
43
0.31
%
75,968
38
0.20
%
Money market deposit accounts
257,091
496
0.77
%
302,848
148
0.19
%
Time deposits
575,832
2,275
1.57
%
507,254
1,795
1.40
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
981,592
$
2,989
1.21
%
$
951,036
$
2,041
0.85
%
Federal funds purchased
2
—
—
2
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,107
828
4.56
%
40,609
541
5.29
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,053,701
$
3,817
1.44
%
$
991,647
$
2,582
1.03
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
558,337
510,008
Total liabilities
$
1,612,038
$
1,501,655
Stockholders' Equity
190,439
182,607
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,802,477
$
1,684,262
Interest Rate Spread
3.59
%
2.91
%
Net Interest Income
$
18,165
$
13,274
Net Interest Margin
4.14
%
3.30
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the nine months ended September
For the nine months ended September
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,420,013
$
54,900
5.17
%
$
1,293,359
$
46,211
4.78
%
Securities:
Taxable
73,496
1,136
2.07
%
57,838
910
2.10
%
Tax-exempt
38,703
1,008
3.48
%
36,737
1,015
3.69
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
121,832
1,241
1.36
%
224,521
73
0.04
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,654,044
$
58,285
4.71
%
$
1,612,455
$
48,209
4.00
%
Other assets
71,361
76,758
Total assets
$
1,725,405
$
1,689,213
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
86,836
$
345
0.53
%
$
67,345
$
170
0.34
%
Savings and NOW deposits
66,714
122
0.24
%
72,591
127
0.23
%
Money market deposit accounts
252,992
766
0.40
%
345,662
645
0.25
%
Time deposits
511,242
5,236
1.37
%
508,722
6,039
1.59
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
917,784
$
6,469
0.94
%
$
994,320
$
6,981
0.94
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
2
—
—
1
—
—
Subordinated debt
62,807
2,108
4.49
%
31,815
1,346
5.66
%
FHLB borrowings
24,011
83
0.46
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,004,604
$
8,660
1.15
%
$
1,026,136
$
8,327
1.08
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
531,115
486,510
Total liabilities
$
1,535,719
$
1,512,646
Stockholders' Equity
189,686
176,567
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,725,405
$
1,689,213
Interest Rate Spread
3.58
%
2.92
%
Net Interest Income
$
49,625
$
39,882
Net Interest Margin
4.01
%
3.31
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three
At or For the Nine Months
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.97
$
0.56
$
2.31
$
2.09
Book value per common share
$
21.92
$
20.64
$
21.92
$
20.64
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
20.94
$
20.64
$
20.94
$
20.64
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,463,719
7,571,214
7,561,567
7,547,254
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,425,432
7,593,749
7,425,432
7,593,749
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.70
%
1.13
%
1.48
%
1.37
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
16.13
%
10.39
%
13.46
%
13.14
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
17.52
%
10.84
%
14.39
%
14.09
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
5.01
%
3.94
%
4.71
%
4.00
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
1.44
%
1.03
%
1.15
%
1.08
%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2)
3.59
%
2.91
%
3.58
%
2.92
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
4.14
%
3.30
%
4.01
%
3.31
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.30
%
0.35
%
0.29
%
0.36
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.18
%
1.99
%
2.20
%
1.91
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
50.88
%
57.60
%
53.30
%
54.68
%
Asset Quality
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
370.05
%
341.44
%
370.05
%
341.44
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
137.51
%
150.42
%
137.51
%
150.42
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.19
%
0.00
%
0.19
%
0.00
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.02
%
0.00
%
0.02
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
1,158
$
—
$
1,158
Non-performing assets
$
—
$
1,158
$
—
$
1,158
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.00
%
0.07
%
0.00
%
0.07
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.89
%
0.90
%
0.89
%
0.90
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
N/A
9.87
N/A
9.87
Net loan recoveries
$
(13)
$
(5)
$
(18)
$
(21)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
N/A
0.00
%
N/A
0.00
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.77
%
16.55
%
15.77
%
16.55
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
15.00
%
15.68
%
15.00
%
15.68
%
Leverage ratio
14.70
%
12.23
%
14.70
%
12.23
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
15.00
%
15.68
%
15.00
%
15.68
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
22.81
$
23.99
$
22.81
$
23.99
Equity / assets
10.25
%
11.10
%
10.21
%
11.10
%
Average equity / average assets
10.57
%
10.84
%
10.99
%
10.24
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
157
128
157
128
# Full service branch offices
6
6
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2022 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
18,096
$
13,203
$
49,413
$
39,669
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
69
71
212
213
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
18,165
13,274
49,625
39,882
Average interest earning assets
1,740,998
1,595,741
1,654,044
1,612,455
Net interest margin (GAAP)
4.12
%
3.28
%
3.99
%
3.29
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
4.14
%
3.30
%
4.01
%
3.31
%
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
190,000
$
184,029
$
190,000
$
184,029
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)
162,737
156,766
$
162,737
$
156,766
Less: intangible assets
7,258
1,165
7,258
1,165
Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
155,479
155,601
155,479
155,601
Shares outstanding
7,425,432
7,593,749
7,425,432
7,593,749
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
20.94
$
20.49
$
20.94
$
20.64
