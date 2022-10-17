LivePerson named Leader in Globe™ report for Conversational AI

Aragon Research report highlights LivePerson's strategy, performance, and reach in field of AI-powered customer engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, announced today that it has been named a Leader by Aragon Research in the Globe ™ for Conversational AI for the second year in a row. The report highlighted LivePerson's wide base of customers across industries, innovative solutions for contact center, marketing, and sales teams, and strong partner network.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in customer engagement solutions, has been named a Leader by Aragon Research in the Globe™ for Conversational AI for the second year in a row. The report highlights LivePerson’s wide base of customers across industries, innovative solutions for contact center, marketing, and sales teams, and strong partner network. (PRNewswire)

Aragon Research examined 20 providers in the Conversational AI market based on three dimensions of analysis: strategy, performance, and reach. "Leaders" are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

"As the Conversational AI market matures, demand for improved conversational experiences is growing. LivePerson continues to lead in this category with its ability to reach across channels, verticals, and use cases for contact centers, marketers, and sales teams," said Craig Kennedy, Senior Director of Research at Aragon.

According to Aragon, LivePerson's strengths as a Leader in the Conversational AI space include:

Omnichannel

Large number of B2C brands across industry verticals

Solutions for enterprises and SMB

Strong partner network

Solutions for contact center

Solutions for digital marketing and sales

"As Aragon's report notes, Conversational AI keeps getting better at providing more natural, engaging customer experiences. We're proud to be on the forefront of creating Curiously Human™ experiences that help top brands connect with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "In a world where customer engagement is increasingly dominated by AI-powered experiences, we're excited to have earned this validation of our strategy, performance, and reach."

To learn more about LivePerson's Conversational AI and customer engagement solutions, please visit liveperson.com . To read the full 2022 Aragon Research Globe for Conversational AI report, visit Aragon's website .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in customer engagement solutions. We create AI-powered digital experiences that feel Curiously Human. Our customers — including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial — have conversations with millions of consumers as personally as they would with one. Our Conversational Cloud platform powers nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set to build connections that reduce costs, increase revenue, and are anything but artificial. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

CONTACT: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.