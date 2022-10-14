EV Mobility and W South Beach sign an agreement to deploy electric vehicles as an amenity for their guests

EV Mobility has deployed Tesla's at W South Beach. The agreement was negotiated by Marriott International, which will lead to expansion thought the Marriott portfolios of hotels.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC., The leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform and W South Beach, one of Miami's most iconic hotels announced today that they have signed an agreement to roll out on-demand EVs exclusively for hotel guests.

The agreement was negotiated by Marriott International, which will lead to expansion thought the Marriott portfolios of hotels.

"After almost one year of negotiating an agreement with Marriott International corporate, we are excited to partner with W South Beach as the first hotel in Marriott's portfolio. We both see that EVs as a world-class amenity will elevate the hospitality offer," said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of EV Mobility

At W South Beach, guests can request a car though the EV Mobility app which sends a message to the valet allowing the valet to bring the vehicle to the hotel's entrance. The guest has the option of booking a car by the hour or for the day. Users of EV Mobility appreciate having an alternative to waiting for a rideshare and skipping the hassle of renting a car. EV Mobility anticipates they will deploy Tesla Model 3s to Marriott owned hotels across the country.

Marriott International's portfolio of hotels has been working to reduce its carbon footprint as part of its existing 2025 sustainability goals and this latest commitment to climate action is the next step in the company's sustainability journey.

"W South Beach is known for our stand-out hotel experiences and service. Adding Tesla's through EV Mobility to our amenities adds even more value to our guest experience and supports our efforts in more conscious green practices," said Rick Ueno, General Manager at W South Beach. "We look forward to our relationship with EV Mobility as they continue to expand throughout the rest of the country."

About W South Beach

The W brand's most profitable US property and an oceanfront landmark, W South Beach reopened in November 2020 after a $30 million renovation of its guest suites, new spa, Away Spa and leisure spaces, designed by Urban Robot Associates. Along with the renovation, W South Beach debuted a refreshed art collection, valued at $100 million and curated by part-owner Aby Rosen from his personal collection. The collection includes 21 original Warhol's, three of which are a collaboration between Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Fully integrated with the W Brand lifestyle experience, each guest at W South Beach receives a dedicated W Insider, available 24/7, who will take care of whatever, whenever from dinner reservations, grocery delivery, drivers, yacht charters and more.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About EV Mobility:

EV Mobility is the leading all electric vehicle car-sharing platform, providing electric vehicles on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app, residents or guests access electric vehicles located in their building or hotel, while properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero emission electric vehicle on demand. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is presently expanding across other cities.

