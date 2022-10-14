Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Firm, Notifies Block, Inc. (SQ) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Block, Inc. ("Block" or the "Company") (NYSE: SQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Block securities between November 4, 2021, and April 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information; (2) that, as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm; (4) and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sq or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Block you have until December 12, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

