Vuori Announces Opening of New East Coast Flagship in New York City's SoHo

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announces the opening of its first New York City flagship. The store, located in the coveted SoHo neighborhood at 106 Spring Street, stands as the brand's first East Coast flagship and will offer consumers the full range of Vuori's signature men's and women's performance apparel.

Located in a historic cast iron building featuring a modern and clean design complemented by earthy elements, Vuori SoHo inspires consumers to experience the brand in full. Vuori's largest location, at about 5,000 square feet, boasts interior design elements unique to the flagship store that tell the story of this remarkable apparel brand. These include custom designed fixtures hand crafted in natural materials and the first-ever display monograph on Vuori, as well as a custom art installation of layered back-lit mountain silhouettes representing the meaning of "Vuori" – a Finnish word that translates to "mountain." In addition, as visitors enter the fitting rooms, they'll experience a 40-foot hallway of soft-edge lit repeated arches, leading to a fitting room lounge. The result is a space that transports customers into a coastal California dream integrating fitness, yoga, surf, and life.

Vuori retail locations are more than places to purchase apparel; they are hubs for community engagement. The stores are known to host events such as local art shows, yoga classes, and the like, as Vuori invests in more than a product but a way of life – a sentiment the brand looks forward to bringing to each new market, including New York.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Vuori to New York and such an incredible location," said Joe Kudla, Founder and CEO of Vuori. "SoHo has long been one of New York's most desirable shopping hubs, as it's the perfect mix of being a place where people live and work, but also where they come to shop, discover new brands and have fun. We look forward to serving new and existing customers and bringing locals together in ways that celebrate and inspire a healthy, happy life."

In 2015, Joe Kudla successfully launched Vuori as a men's brand, before expanding to include a women's line in response to overwhelming demand from female consumers. The brand has since established itself as a frontrunner in the crowded activewear market, offering a differentiated, versatile perspective on performance apparel that is built to move and sweat in but styled for life. In October 2021, Vuori was valued at $4 billion by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, which invested $400 million in the brand.

Vuori is expanding across the globe and landing in some of the world's most acclaimed capitals. The brand's arrival in Manhattan's historic landmark district comes on the heels of its first store in London, which is located in Covent Garden. The store, which opened last month, marks Vuori's first brick-and-mortar shop outside of the US.

After garnering widespread attention and loyalty from consumers in the United States, Vuori began its international expansion into the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East, and Mexico. The brand continues to grow in those countries through eCommerce, wholesale and retail channels. While increasing its global distribution, Vuori has remained bullish on brick-and-mortar in the U.S., with more than 100 store openings slated for the next five years.

About Vuori

A new perspective on performance apparel.

Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle—an integration of fitness, yoga, surf and life. We make products that stand the test of time and hope to inspire others to live healthy, extraordinary lives. Vuori is much more than a brand. It's a way of life. Launched in 2015, Vuori delivers elevated, everyday essentials that blur the lines between fitness and life. An active yogi and surfer, founder Joe Kudla was motivated to create clothing that's Built to Move in. Styled For Life. Today, Vuori is available at retailers around the globe, and has stores in nearly 30 cities, including Malibu, New York and London.

With products that are designed to last, the Climate Neutral Certified brand is committed to sustainability, with a three-tiered approach: involving the use of recycled and sustainable materials, reducing plastic waste, and offsetting 100% of carbon emissions. Vuori's Investment in Happiness drives meaning for every area of the business, a philosophy and active commitment to the shared happiness of its team, customers, community, and the natural environment.

For more information, get in touch with us at vuoriclothing.com .

