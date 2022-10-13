TKO Miller Advises Pro-Label, Inc. on its Sale to Labelink Products Inc.

Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Pro-Label, Inc. ("Pro-Label or the "Company"), a market-leading supplier of flexographic labels to Labelink Products Inc. ("Labelink"), a Canadian manufacturer with a diversified portfolio of printing solutions for packaging.

About Pro-Label

Founded in 1994, Pro-Label is a market-leading supplier of labels used in the building products, food and beverage, and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Appleton, WI, Pro Label utilizes 19 narrow-web flexographic presses to provide a diversified range of both pressure-sensitive and non-pressure-sensitive label applications.

About Labelink  

Since 2004, Labelink has been a Canadian leader that offers a diverse range of printing solutions for the packaging industry, including labels, flexible packaging, shrink sleeves, and RFID tags. The Company serves a wide range of clients in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, health and beauty, chemical and industrial, transportation, nutraceutical, and retail industries. Labelink has successfully completed 10 acquisitions in its 18-year history. Labelink now operates seven facilities, one of them in Virginia, the others being in Ontario and Quebec.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions.  Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services.  For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com

Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

