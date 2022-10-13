Texas Remains Third Most Popular State for International Homebuyers

Texas Realtors releases 2022 edition of the Texas International Homebuyers Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International homebuyers purchased 7,888 homes in Texas from April 2021 to March 2022, according to the Texas International Homebuyers Report released today by Texas Realtors.

Texas Association of Realtors logo. (PRNewsfoto/Texas REALTORS) (PRNewswire)

The Lone Star State ranked third in the nation, behind Florida and California, for homes sold to international buyers. Texas accounted for 8% of all homes purchased by international homebuyers out of the 98,600 sold nationwide. International home purchases decreased 7.9% in the U.S. compared to last year's report.

"Texas remains one of the most desirable destinations for people looking to purchase a home in the United States," said Russell Berry, chairman of Texas Realtors. "The region of origin for homebuyers choosing Texas had a noticeable swing this reporting period. Historically, the largest number of homebuyers purchasing in Texas from outside of the United States are from the Latin America and Caribbean region. While that is still true, European homebuyers nearly closed the gap this past year."

Thirty-one percent of international homebuyers in Texas came from the Latin America/Caribbean region, and 27% originated from Europe. Texas was the top destination for international homebuyers from Mexico. Of all homebuyers from Mexico purchasing a home in the U.S., 22% bought a home in Texas. Among buyers from Columbia, 11% chose Texas.

On the commercial real estate side, Texas was second only to Florida for the most popular U.S. state for international buyers who work with Realtors, according to the 2022 Commercial Real Estate International Business Trends report from the National Association of Realtors.

Berry concluded, "International buyers of U.S. real estate have proven to be an important aspect of our Texas market. It is our charge as Texas Realtors to continue to provide the professionalism and expertise to help international real estate buyers navigate their real estate transactions in the Lone Star State."

About the Texas International Homebuyers Report

The Texas International Homebuyers Report is based on survey data from the 2022 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate by the National Association of REALTORS® and the 2022 edition of the Commercial Real Estate International Business Trends. Texas REALTORS® distributes insights about the Texas housing market each month, including quarterly market statistics, trends among homebuyers and sellers, luxury home sales, condominium sales and more.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocates for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Hunter Dodson

hdodson@piercom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Realtors