Record-Breaking Domestic Expansion for Mastronardi Produce

KINGSVILLE, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mastronardi Produce has added more domestic acreage in one year than ever before in the company's 70-year history. In 2022 alone, Mastronardi has grown its local network by more than 350 acres — nearly half of which is lit growing capacity — in the company's ongoing commitment to increasing access to high-flavor, locally grown fruits and vegetables year-round.

"These are meaningful investments that we are so excited to bring to local communities," says Dean Taylor, VP of Business Development at Mastronardi Produce. "The scope of this growth is unprecedented. Mastronardi Produce is absolutely committed to local, and these expansions are a solid demonstration of that."

With the addition of Kentucky, Rhode Island, and Utah to its impressive CEA portfolio, Mastronardi Produce is now in eight states in the USA. Here is a closer look at just some of that extraordinary growth:

Earlier this year, the largest-ever greenhouse lettuce build was completed in Berea, Kentucky , spearheading cultivation for Queen of Greens™, the industry's first scaled, washed, and ready-to-eat greenhouse lettuce.

In nearby Richmond , an immense 60-acre lit greenhouse has been built, catapulting production of beloved SUNSET® tomato varieties like the brand's flagship Campari® tomato.

In June, The Utah Greenhouse Company joined the Mastronardi network and began growing SUNSET's coveted Bombs® tomatoes in a high-tech 28-acre greenhouse set to double in capacity.

In response to the huge demand for CEA strawberries, Mastronardi recently added two new strawberry greenhouses to grow SUNSET's award-winning WOW® Berries. Over 100 acres of lit strawberry farms are now in operation, solidifying WOW Berries' industry leadership in a category it pioneered over a decade ago.

The company's acceleration in 2022 guarantees it will reach more consumers and continue to meet ever-growing customer demands for its fresh, flavorful produce.

Mastronardi will be showcasing its love for local at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Orlando, Florida where attendees can expect to be wowed by the company's selection of exceptional, locally grown produce and seasonal items. Stay tuned as Mastronardi Produce announces exciting product innovations and company news this year.

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET® brand, including Campari®, Flavor Bombs®, and Angel Sweet® tomatoes. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and berries.

