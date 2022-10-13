NYCM Insurance Honored with J.D. Power Award

NY-Exclusive Insurance Company Recognized by its Customers for Exceptional Satisfaction, Best in Price

EDMESTON, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance is proud to announce being ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Auto Insurers in New York and Best in Price in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

J.D. Power members traveled to Edmeston, NY to present the award to NYCM Insurance at a press conference held at the NYCM Headquarters on Thursday, October 13. Speakers included NYCM Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Robinson, NYCM Insurance Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Treasurer Michael Perrino, and J.D. Power Director of Insurance Intelligence Robert Lajdziak.

Robinson said, "Operating solely in New York, we feel especially honored to be receiving this award because it demonstrates what we see every day: Our employees, agents, and business partners truly express and demonstrate genuine care for people's well-being so that others have hope for a better tomorrow and the courage to persevere. We could not have achieved this without the dedication and passion displayed by Team NYCM daily."

While many people associate the J.D. Power Award with vehicle and manufacturing performance, the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study provides national and regional analyses of customers' perceptions of their auto insurer's ability to meet their expectations by examining customer satisfaction in five factors: interaction, policy offerings, price, billing process and policy information, and claims.

"The J.D. Power award represents a brand's excellence in delivering a superior customer experience to its customers," said Lajdziak. "More importantly it also represents the culture of an organization putting the customer at the center of what they do every day. J.D. Power award winners continue to raise the bar at what a truly superior customer experience looks like."

Perrino said, "This is a tremendous accomplishment for all of Team NYCM. It shows that not only do we continue to display our steadfast commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction day-in and day-out, but we are also ranked best in price at a time when people are looking to save any place they can. To our customers, thank you for choosing us to protect what matters most to you."

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great-great-granddaughter, Cheryl Robinson. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance has maintained an A rating by A.M. Best Company for 75-years. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com .

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

