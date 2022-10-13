Neusoft Reach Listed in KPMG China's Leading Autotech 50 for the Third Consecutive Year

SHENYANG, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the award ceremony of the fifth edition of KPMG China's Leading Autotech 50 was held in Shanghai. Neusoft Reach, an innovative company invested by Neusoft Corporation, received an award in the "Leading Autotech Innovators" category for their innovative contributions to the field of software-defined vehicles (SDV). This is the third consecutive year that Neusoft Reach has received an award in this category.

The fifth edition of KPMG China's Leading Autotech 50 focuses on four segments: service innovation, autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification. Based on the evaluations and interviews by KPMG partners, automotive investors, and relevant experts, 50 leading and 50 emerging automotive technology companies with good performance, R&D excellence and market potential were included in the final list of awardees.

As an innovative automotive company established in 2015, Neusoft Reach is committed to providing next-generation automotive software platforms and key technologies. It supplies auto makers with products, technologies, and overall solutions covering basic automotive software NeuSAR, assisted driving and autonomous driving, vehicle-cloud integrated software and services, powertrain system controllers and software for new energy vehicles, energy and thermal management systems, shared mobility platforms, and more.

Neusoft Reach holds a leading position in the areas of basic automotive software and autonomous driving and sees continuous rapid growth in businesses such as vehicle-cloud integration and battery management systems (BMS) for new energy vehicles. Neusoft Reach continues to focus on software technology and work with auto companies to jointly drive growth in a new win-win automotive industrial ecosystem.

SOURCE Neusoft Corporation