Mazars in the US announces Executive Board appointments, names new Pennsylvania Office Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced the appointment of Michael Coletti, Laura Peth and Karine Philippon to its Executive Board, representing the Manufacturing and Distribution, Healthcare and Technology Practices, respectively. Lisa Osofsky, retains her board seat, and this reelection brings the number of women on the board to three, a tangible demonstration of the firm's focus on building a leadership team with a diverse range of experiences and perspectives.

Marty Garland was named Office Managing Partner for the firm's Pennsylvania office. Marty is an audit Partner in our financial services group and focuses on the insurance industry. As the Pennsylvania Office Managing Partner, he'll focus on supporting clients across key sectors, while continuing to grow and develop the Mazars team in the Pennsylvania market.

"The new members of the Executive Board and Lisa's reelection ensure that Mazars offers a diverse range of skills, experience and capabilities. We are deeply committed to growing with our international and domestic clients and team members. Marty, as Office Managing Partner, will continue to build our presence in the important Pennsylvania market, ensuring exceptional service to clients in our focus industries," said Victor Wahba, Mazars in the US Chairman and CEO.

About our new leaders

Michael specializes in delivering advisory, audit, accounting and tax services to domestic and international industrial, food and beverage, and consumer products companies in the manufacturing and distribution segment. With 20 years of experience, Michael advises clients on exit strategies, succession planning and restructuring, assisting with M&A transactions on both the buy and sell sides. Additionally, he has experience relating to contractual arrangements, gross profit improvement analysis, costing and valuation of inventory, as well as debt and equity transactions.

Based in the Philadelphia area, Marty is a core member of Mazars' Insurance Audit Services team, with more than 17 years of experience providing leadership and technical skills in audit, internal audit, technical consulting and accounting engagements for clients across the insurance and reinsurance sector. He leads GAAP, statutory and IFRS audits, for both public and private companies, specializing in property and casualty, reinsurance, workers' compensation, and life and health.

Lisa is a senior partner and the leader of our Private Client Services Practice. Lisa's experience encompasses assisting clients with integrated tax, financial, philanthropic and estate planning, and she's a trusted advisor to individuals, entrepreneurs and family groups. She has served in various leadership positions throughout her tenure and is also a frequent speaker on various topics for women's leadership programs and industry-related seminars.

Laura is the Office Managing Principal of Mazars' Sacramento office. She has a proven track record of delivering innovative and strategic organizational and operational efficiencies through compliance initiatives, as well as clinical and quality improvements on behalf of numerous healthcare organizations. For over 15 years, she's worked in the auditing and consulting field focusing on performance monitoring and management, compliance, audit, risk management, program evaluation, clinical and quality outcomes, and process improvement.

Karine has more than 15 years of experience in public accounting and is the Global and National Technology & Media Practice Leader, as well as the Los Angeles Office Managing Partner. Karine focuses on assisting clients with business acquisitions and audits of middle-market to multinational publicly traded corporations under IFRS, US GAAP and French GAAP. She has an extensive background serving technology, media, manufacturing and distribution companies as well as service organizations.

Karine has assisted start-up and emerging growth companies with audit and consulting services as they grew into larger companies, raised capital and prepared for their exit strategy. She also has extensive experience assisting businesses in their international expansions.

