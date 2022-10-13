JWI Partners with reacHIRE to Support New ReStart Program

Designed to Help Survivors of Domestic Abuse Gain Job Readiness

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- reacHIRE, committed to supporting people returning to the workplace through returnship programs and technology solutions, announced today that its Aurora SaaS platform will power the new job readiness program from Jewish Women International (JWI) titled ReStart. ReStart connects survivors of domestic abuse in a supportive, cohort model where they receive professional and emotional support to help them embark on their return-to-work journey with confidence. Built on the foundation of reacHIRE's signature return-to-work program, participants will gain access to Aurora, a professional development platform. The Aurora platform includes self-directed and guided support, where survivors will be surrounded by a job-centric readiness curriculum and a secure network of women who face similar challenges and experiences.

Domestic abuse victims almost always face financial abuse from their partners, which might take the form of restricting their ability to work, further trapping victims and continuing the cycle of abuse. Based on the findings of JWI's 2021 Domestic Violence in the Jewish Community National Needs Assessment, 98 percent of responding abuse survivors cited a lack of financial resources as a key barrier to escaping violence.

JWI's new ReStart program consists of four, five-month cohorts of domestic abuse survivors who will form a supportive peer community using reacHIRE Aurora platform to connect and learn. Participants will take part in trauma-informed, survivor centered workshops where they will explore emotions surrounding re-entering or entering the workforce, refresh their professional skills, and gain financial literacy skills with training from JWI's Life$avings program for survivors. Participants will also receive professional work attire from Our Closet In Your Neighborhood. The ReStart program will be offered to current or former clients of the domestic violence programs who are members of the JWI's National Collaborative of Jewish Domestic Violence Programs.

About JWI

Jewish Women International (JWI) is the leading Jewish organization working to end violence against women and girls, build access to long-term economic security, and lift women's leadership.

About reacHIRE

reacHIRE helps companies put action behind Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals by providing experiential and meaningful ways to engage or retain a new or existing workforce. For more information please visit our website .

