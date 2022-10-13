Digital Pathology Connections Community Debuts at Pathology Visions 2022

Pathologists Can Join the Global Community at PathVisions Booth 214 & Online

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathologists from Europe, Japan and the United States today jointly announced the debut of Digital Pathology Connections (DPC), a global community for professionals interested in the digital future of the anatomic pathology laboratory. Pathology professionals are invited to join DPC online or in-person at the Pathology Visions 2022 conference (PathVisions). PathVisions will be held October 16-18, 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, hosted by the Digital Pathology Association.

Digital Pathology Connections logo (PRNewswire)

Unique from existing organizations, DPC is a global virtual community providing educational content and enabling robust discussions on trending topics in pathology, curated by pathologists at the forefront of digital transformation. The concept for DPC was catalyzed by the 2021 formation of The Global Task Force for Digital Pathology, an alliance of the Digital Pathology Association (DPA), European Society of Digital and Integrative Pathology (ESDIP), and Japanese Society of Digital Pathology (JSDP) to promote the global adoption of digital pathology. In the spirit of the Global Task Force, DPC is dedicated to accelerating an exchange of knowledge across borders, hosted on a platform powered by Leica Biosystems (LBS).

DPC charter members have experience leading digital transformation projects for their organizations, and are helping build the community by curating discussion topics and driving engagement with pathologists worldwide. Charter members include Sylvia Asa, MD, PhD (USA/Canada); Toby Cornish, MD, PhD (USA); Catarina Eloy, MD, PhD (Portugal); Giovanni Lujan, MD, PhD (USA); Naoko Tsuyama, MD, PhD (Japan); and Bethany Williams, MBBS, PhD (UK).

At Booth 214, DPC will also be hosting live conversations throughout the PathVisions conference:

Topic: Remote Working – Opportunities and Challenges

Hosted by DPC Charter Member Dr. Bethany Williams

Topic: The Evolving Role of the Pathologist

Hosted by DPC Charter Member Dr. Sylvia Asa

Topic: The Promise of AI-based Computational Pathology

Hosted by DPC Charter Member Dr. Giovanni Lujan

Inaugural DPC supporter Leica Biosystems is hosting the community's booth at PathVisions and the community's LinkedIn Group page, continuing the company's long-held commitment to innovation in anatomical pathology. LBS is a member and silver sponsor of the Digital Pathology Association and a founding supporter of the PathVisions conference.

"Leica Biosystems understands the need for pathologists to engage to advance the profession, whether in-person at conferences like PathVisions or virtually through an online community," said Dr. Anil Parwani, a pathologist with Ohio State University. "PathVisions is the ideal venue to launch the DPC because the conference is focused on providing opportunities to learn about cutting-edge, real-world, practical applications in the ever-evolving field of digital pathology."

For more information about DPC, please visit the community here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leica Biosystems