Boston Billionaire Supports Denver Students To and Through College

DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Scholarship Foundation (DSF) announced that the organization has received a $1 million grant from Karen and Rob Hale of the Fox Rock Foundation. DSF is a nonprofit collaborating with Denver Public Schools (DPS) high school students, families, and partners statewide to increase access and completion of post-high school learning and expand generational exposure to career and entrepreneurial opportunities.

DSF College Advisors, located inside 15 high schools, support students in college readiness and career exploration, financial literacy, access to tutoring, rich cultural experiences, test preparations, concurrent enrollment, college admissions, financial aid, and scholarships.

"Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Hale family, this funding will help hundreds of students receive wraparound support and guidance as they navigate through the college process," says Lorii Rabinowitz, chief executive officer of DSF. "DSF will be able to support even more students in selecting the pathway that best meets their academic and career goals."

Fox Rock Foundation is the private family foundation established by Karen and Rob Hale and their adult children, Trevor, Thomas, and Brett, to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all. Building on the philanthropy of the Hales and their business, Fox Rock Foundation supports a wide variety of organizations within four principal areas of giving: education, health and wellbeing, conservation, and equality.

"The Foundation is excited to support DSF in its College Access programming that helps guide students through every step of the college application and financial aid process, whether they choose to attend a technical college, community college, or university," said Karen Hale. "We appreciate how DSF collaborates with high school students, families, and partners statewide to increase access and completion of post-high school learning and have been impressed with DSF's initiatives to expand generational exposure to career and entrepreneurial opportunities."

Fox Rock Foundation builds on the philanthropy of Granite telecommunications, where Rob Hale is founder and CEO, Granite Gives Back, FoxRock Cares, and other personal giving by the Hales. Through a variety of giving channels, the Hale family has pledged or donated more than $300 million to a broad range of worthy causes.

About Denver Scholarship Foundation

Denver Scholarship Foundation (DSF) is a nonprofit helping to make college possible and building the educational and economic future of Denver by collaborating with Denver Public Schools high school students, families, and partners statewide to increase access and completion of post-high school learning and expand generational exposure to career and entrepreneurial opportunities.

DSF accomplishes this through its nationally recognized three-part program consisting of an evidence-based support system, actionable tools, and scholarships to help guide students to lifelong success.

Recognizing the challenges DPS graduates continue to face in enrolling in college, and those added on once enrolled, over the past 15 years DSF has built a comprehensive platform of continual student support, beginning in DPS high schools, and continuing throughout college in the State of Colorado.

