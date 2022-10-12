OpenText Teams with NetScaler to Deliver Advanced Web Application Protection

Integration of BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence with NetScaler® security offerings enables customers to reduce risk exposure with real-time IP address inspection

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the integration of its BrightCloud Threat Intelligence with NetScaler Application Delivery Controller (ADC). The move will provide NetScaler customers with contextual insights and automatically protect against malicious IP addresses to improve their resilience in managing the latest security threats.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewswire)

NetScaler ADC and WAF protect customers from known and zero-day application attacks with a comprehensive security solution for web applications and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) both on-premises and in the cloud. With the BrightCloud IP Reputation Service as its threat intelligence source, NetScaler can efficiently inspect client requests for attack traffic by filtering against known malicious IP addresses. NetScaler's research shows that BrightCloud IP Reputation Service offers the most comprehensive database of known problematic IP addresses. In fact, BrightCloud Threat Intelligence is used within nearly 85 percent of security solutions purchased by enterprises.

"While filtering requests with malicious IP addresses is an effective method to protect applications from attacks, it can be a huge lift and increase inspection overhead. NetScaler came to us for a solution to this challenge that would save their customers time and be easy to operate and reliable," said Ted Harrison, EVP, Worldwide Enterprise Sales, OpenText Security Solutions. "Our BrightCloud IP Reputation Service easily integrates with any NetScaler ADC function, so that customers always have the most up-to-date threat intelligence at their fingertips. We are thrilled to partner with NetScaler to help improve the security posture of its customer base."

With attack sources changing constantly, near real-time updates provided by BrightCloud are critical to safeguard NetScaler customers. Using BrightCloud IP Reputation Service, NetScaler can block application access to from IP addresses that are known, based on BrightCloud data, to be infected. In addition, BrightCloud's contextual mapping across different vectors such as file, domain, and malware data, continuously updates the IP reputation score and highlights typically less obvious connections to potential threat actors. IP reputation scores are updated every five minutes ensuring NetScaler customers have the most up-to-date protection.

Citrix is a pioneer and leader in securing applications and delivering information to users wherever they are. Jason Poole, Director of Product Marketing, Application Security, said of the partnership, "In teaming with BrightCloud, we can provide our customers with an added layer of real-time protection and granular controls that protect against the new threats opened by flexible work models and ensure their devices, data, employees and customers remain safe."

Learn more about the business benefits of using OpenText Security Solutions here.

About OpenText Security Solutions

As attack surfaces expand, OpenText Security Solutions help organizations of every size achieve cyber resilience with Webroot Security, Carbonite Data Management, BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence, and EnCase Digital Forensics and Threat Response. With a united front of best practices paired with layered solutions, we prevent, detect, and restore small, mid-sized and enterprise business operations in the event of a cybersecurity attack.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Open Text Corporation