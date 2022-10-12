Children's Autism Therapy Clinic Coming Soon to the La Crosse Region

LA CROSSE, Wis., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, has announced plans to open another children's autism therapy clinic in western Wisconsin. The new Caravel clinic at 3936 Circle Drive in Holmen, WI will offer local families a comprehensive range of services including diagnosis, evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling. It is slated to open in November.

Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health) (PRNewswire)

Caravel has been serving Wisconsin families living with autism since 2009 when the company opened its first clinic in Green Bay. Caravel's expert clinicians help children with autism develop skills, create connections with others, and gain confidence. They specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help young children build language and communication skills and improve focus. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our mission is to change lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "Giving children access to ABA therapy at a young age ensures they will reach their greatest potential. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of ABA providers in many communities. We are working to identify those regions and making the investment in new clinics. Each time we open the doors to a new clinic, we know we're bringing more resources and greater hope for families touched by autism."

"Caravel has served communities across Wisconsin for more than a decade," said Caravel Regional Director Alia McCann, MA, BCBA. "We've continued our efforts to bring ABA therapy to more families by opening clinics in eastern Minnesota recently, and we're thrilled to be adding another location for children in the La Crosse region."

Caravel is scheduling appointments for children and families in the La Crosse region. Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 608-470-6434 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health