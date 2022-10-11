TACO BELL SPICES UP LAWTON WITH A NEW RESTAURANT LOCATION

New Location at 3720 SW Lee Blvd. to Open on October 11, 2022

LAWTON, Okla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee North Texas Bells LLC announced the opening of its restaurant location at 3720 SW Lee Blvd, which will open its doors on October 11, 2022.

New Taco Bell opens doors (PRNewswire)

"We invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at this Lawton location. We are excited about this new Taco Bell with a convenient double drive-thru to help customers get tasty food fast," said Troy Morrison, President, North Texas Bells. One of the drive-thru lanes is dedicated for picking up mobile orders and delivery.

This location utilizes Taco Bell's Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctively Taco Bell way. The Endeavor model also emphasizes Taco Bell's technological advancements. Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has multiple customer accessibility points, creating a fast, easy, and fun experience for our fans such as: free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating to provide an enjoyable in-store experience. The drive-thru will feature an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system so that orders are made quickly and accurately.

The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week between the hours of 8am – 2am Sunday thru Thursday and 8am-3am Friday and Saturday. This new location will bring around twenty-five new jobs to the Lawton, OK community.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit tacobell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: tacobell.com

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 61 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation for success, and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com or follow us on social media. Like: facebook.com/NTBells – Follow: linkedin.com/company/north-texas-bells-llc (LinkedIn), @northtexasbells (Instagram).

(PRNewsfoto/North Texas Bells) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Texas Bells