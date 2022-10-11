In partnership with the Pittsburgh District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rye Development is moving three regional projects toward construction

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rye Development (Rye), the nation's leading developer of new, low-impact renewable hydropower generation, has announced the next phase of its Montgomery Lock & Dam, Emsworth Lock & Dam, and Allegheny Lock and Dam #2 projects in partnership with The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District (USACE).

Rye Development LLC (RYE) (PRNewsfoto/Rye Development) (PRNewswire)

Rye Development Advancing Low-Impact Hydropower Projects in the Pittsburgh Region

"We are excited to announce that we are advancing final engineering, procurement, and design of our first bundle of projects in Pittsburgh," said Paul Jacob, Chief Executive Officer of Rye Development. "We've released additional engineering work orders for the Montgomery, Allegheny, and Emsworth projects and have secured agreements with equipment supplies across the board."

Marking an important step in the construction timeline of the Montgomery Project, Rye has submitted the 30% design package to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The design package is significant as it is the first submission of detailed engineering based on the early design concepts for the Montgomery project and is the culmination of nearly a decade of work by Rye in the Pittsburgh Region.

"We are honored to work in close collaboration with the Army Corps on these exciting flagship projects for Rye," said Jacob. "The excellent working relationship we have developed with the Corps allows for the continued progress of not only the Montgomery project, but Emsworth and Allegheny #2, and is vital in establishing the processes and procedures we will need as we look forward to constructing additional projects in the region."

The locations for the hydroelectric projects in the Pittsburgh region are at existing lock and dam facilities owned and operated by the USACE. The Army Corps delivers vital engineering solutions to secure the Nation, energize its economy, and reduce disaster risk. The Pittsburgh District provides expertise to help the region and the nation meet water resources development, environmental and other engineering needs.

"Locks and dams are vital parts of the inland navigation system that ensure the district continues to provide safe and reliable navigation for decades to come," said Mark Jones, Chief of Engineering and Construction for the Pittsburgh District. "Collaboration with Rye and others ensure project-design concepts are unified, cohesive and bring together the teams' talent and expertise."

The Montgomery Project, located on the Ohio River in Beaver County, is the largest planned project in the region. Adjacent to Neville Island, the Emsworth Lock and Dam is located on the main channel of the Ohio River, just downstream from downtown Pittsburgh; Allegheny County has entered into a power purchase agreement with Rye to supply renewable electricity to the County from the Emsworth Project. Located next to the Highland Park Bridge, the Allegheny Lock and Dam #2 project will provide the University of Pittsburgh with on-demand, locally generated renewable power.

Each project is expected to generate 150-200 family wage jobs and Rye anticipates breaking ground in 2023. In addition to providing renewable energy, the hydropower facility includes investment in new recreational fishing facilities and a walkway leading from a parking area with designated parking spaces to the fishing platform.

To learn more, please visit www.pittsburghhydro.com .

About Rye Development

Rye Development is a leading U.S. hydropower developer with a current pipeline of over 25 projects in 10 states. Rye's development of new hydropower on existing dams, in conjunction with financing partner, the Climate Adaptive Infrastructure Fund, and Rye's development of new closed loop pumped storage, demonstrate Rye's commitment to the responsible development of untapped hydropower resources while maintaining rivers' balance of environmental and commercial requirements. Rye brings communities around the country substantial infrastructure, job creation, and a local source of renewable, non-consumptive energy.

About The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

The Pittsburgh District is one of seven districts that comprise the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A civil works district, the Pittsburgh District has an Army colonel assigned as District Commander, but the technical chiefs, functional chiefs, and most of the more than 600 employees are civilians. Like all Corps civil works districts, the Pittsburgh District's boundaries are defined by the watershed basins for which it is responsible. Pittsburgh's 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. This jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood damage reduction reservoirs, 42 local flood damage reduction projects and other projects to protect and enhance water resources and wetlands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rye Development