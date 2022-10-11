Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call

HONOLULU, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on Hawaiian's website.

