Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Results

Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI) announced today the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held today.

Shareholders approved the elections of trustees, as follows:

 Proposal

 Fund

 Share Class

 Nominee

Trustee Class

For

Withhold

1a

EDF

Common

Donald C. Burke

II

94.3 %

5.7 %

1b

EDF

Common

Sarah E. Cogan

II

94.9 %

5.1 %

1c

EDF

Common

Connie D. McDaniel

II

94.8 %

5.2 %

1d

EDF

Common

Brian T. Zino

II

94.3 %

5.7 %

1e

EDI

Common

F. Ford Drummond

III

94.6 %

5.4 %

1f

EDI

Common

Sidney E. Harris

III

94.3 %

5.7 %

1g

EDI

Common

Philip R. McLoughlin

III

94.3 %

5.7 %

1h

EDI

Common

Geraldine M. McNamara

III

94.7 %

5.3 %

For more information on the Funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of each Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

