Cansortium Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Patricia Fonseca

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced that Patricia Fonseca has tendered her resignation as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective November 21, 2022. Patricia, who joined Cansortium in March 2021, will work with the Company over the next month to ensure an orderly transition. The Company has retained a leading executive search firm to find its next CFO.

"On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to sincerely thank Patricia for her dedication and contribution to the business," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Beasley. "She has been a key contributor to our leadership team and was instrumental in promoting financial discipline within the Company and providing strategic support to the Company's operational growth. We wish her the best in the next phase of her career."

"It's been a privilege to have been a part of Cansortium's turnaround over the past couple of years," said Patricia Fonseca. "I am proud of the work we accomplished and believe the company is well-positioned to continue driving growth and profitability. I look forward to watching Cansortium's leadership and success in the years to come."

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

