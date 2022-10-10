CHICAGO AUTOMOBILE TRADE ASSOCIATION'S "CHICAGO DRIVES ELECTRIC" EV TEST DRIVE AND EDUCATIONAL EVENT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES

Organizers Plan to Bring Chicago Drives Electric to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the area's new-car dealer association and producer of the Chicago Auto Show, successfully concluded Chicago Drives Electric—its first-ever electric vehicle experiential test drive and educational event. Due to the event's overwhelming success among EV intenders, organizers plan to bring Chicago Drives Electric indoors to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show this February, 11-20, at McCormick Place.

Chicago Drives Electric, powered by the Chicago Auto Show (PRNewswire)

Due to the event's success, organizers plan to bring Chicago Drives Electric indoors to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

In alignment with National Drive Electric week, Chicago Drives Electric aimed to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles and help consumers understand how EVs can fit individual needs and lifestyles. Featured brands and vehicles included: Alfa Romeo Tonale; Chrysler Pacifica PHEV; Chevrolet Bolt EV; Chevrolet Bolt EUV; Ford F-150 Lightning; Ford Mustang Mach-E; Ford E-transit; Hyundai IONIQ 5; Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV; Hyundai Tucson PHEV; Hyundai Kona EV; Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV; Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV; Kia EV6; Volkswagen ID.4; Volvo C40 Recharge; Volvo XC40 Recharge; Volvo XC60 Recharge PHEV; and Volvo XC90 Recharge PHEV.

In addition to putting interested parties behind the wheel of some of the latest EVs, event organizers brought in a variety of experts to help break down the various aspects of EV ownership and tackle complex topics such as range anxiety; at-home charging solutions; on-the-go charging and infrastructure; tax credits and incentives; and where people can begin their search. On-hand experts included Cars.com, Charge Enterprises, ComEd and Powering Chicago.

Organizers anticipated a range of 750-1,000 attendees. Over the course of the weekend, the event netted 947 total registered drivers and nearly 3,000 in-vehicle experiences, surpassing expectations. The buzz generated from the event carried over to social media; Chicago Drives Electric reached 4.5 million, according to initial results from media measurement firm Meltwater.

"We invited previous Chicago Auto Show ticket purchasers, in the form of one email, to preregister for their preferred date and two-hour timeslot," said CATA Chairman JC Phelan. "We were shocked to find all the timeslots filled overnight! The response and interest were overwhelming, in a very good way, which is why we're looking to enhance our indoor EV track at the Chicago Auto Show and incorporate elements of Chicago Drives Electric including consumer education and resources."

"We're planning to triple the size of our indoor EV track, adding more brands and vehicles, and building out the surrounding area with educational exhibits and panel discussions featuring industry experts," said Chicago Auto Show Co-General Manager Jennifer Morand. "All of that rich content will translate well to social media where we'll take in-person panel discussions and broadcast them live on our Facebook and Instagram channels, create educational Instagram Reels and TikTok videos, and partner with key influencers in the space to take over our social media channels throughout the show."

"Chicago Drives Electric validated to us the public's enthusiasm to further their knowledge about EVs," continued Morand. "There are many complexities associated with the topic, which is why personal service and education is needed now more than ever, and the Chicagoland new-car dealers are dedicated to assisting consumers in their EV journey."

According to the 2022 EVForward Dealer DeepDive study by independent analytics firm Escalent, the dealership will remain a pivotal part of an EV intender's shopping experience. The DeepDive survey found that 74 percent of respondents prefer to buy an EV at a dealership, rather than from an auto manufacturer or third party. This research proves that the franchise dealership model works just as well for EVs as it does for traditional vehicles.

"The Chicagoland dealers have been behind the Chicago Auto Show for nearly a century, and we are so proud to lead the way in this EV revolution into the future," said Phelan. "This next stage of EV adoption will look more like getting average consumers into mass-market vehicles they depend on to get to work and manage family life. Dealers will remain critical in this process to bring EVs to scale."

For Chicago Drives Electric b-roll, visit: https://www.mediafire.com/folder/zqf2uiypxgbqb/2022_Chicago_Drives_Electric. For more information on the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. For additional information on Chicago Drives Electric and a resource hub, click here.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show