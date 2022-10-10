AXCELIS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL QUALIFICATION OF PURION XEmax FOR PRODUCTION

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the successful qualification of a Purion XEmax™ high energy ion implant system for production at a leading CMOS image sensor manufacturer.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We're pleased to have enhanced this customer's next generation image sensor technology development and manufacturing capabilities. We are excited that growth in the image sensor market, combined with Purion XEmax systems at multiple customer sites, will further expand this tool's footprint and fuel Purion Platform growth."

The Purion XEmax:

The new Purion XEmax high energy implanter was designed for emerging, high performance image sensor applications. The enhanced beamline features multiple filtration systems to eliminate energetic metal contaminants which can otherwise result in compromised dark current and white pixel count levels. The system is built on the industry leading Purion XE high energy implant platform and features Axcelis' patented Boost Technology™, which delivers beam energies up to 15 MeV. With innovative technology, the Purion XEmax is delivering the tightest angle and overall process control to enable higher quality photodiode performance for next generation devices.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (NASDAQ: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

