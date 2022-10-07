CAGC Wins Diversity and Inclusion Award from AGC of America

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) was once again a winner at the AGC of America Chapter Awards Dinner in late September, taking home the Diversity and Inclusion Award. Last year, the CAGC Chapter received both the Public Relations and Workforce Development awards, and three years ago won the Chapter of the Year Award.

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Carolinas AGC) (PRNewswire)

CAGC was honored by AGC of America for the significant progress made in promoting diversity and inclusion in the construction industry in North Carolina and South Carolina through several signature programs. One of the most notable achievements for the Chapter was the award of two grants from the NC state legislature that advance diversity.

The CAGC Foundation was awarded $3.0 million to host minority construction business academies to help support and sustain minority contractors. These academies will provide training and coaching to help businesses get back on their feet after COVID and support their efforts to expand and grow. The Foundation was also awarded $2.5 million for construction academies and apprenticeships to recruit minorities, women, veterans, justice-involved individuals and disadvantaged youth into construction jobs and apprenticeships. Both programs, beginning later this year, will create significant opportunities for the industry to address the workforce shortage with a focus on recruiting more minorities and women into construction jobs. CAGC Foundation efforts here will help place more badly needed people into excellent careers in the construction industry.

Another grant initiative that advanced our diversity and inclusion efforts was a partnership with El Centro Hispano to host "worksite wellness" pop-up health screening events during Construction Safety Week. Funding was also used to host listening sessions/focus groups with immigrant construction workers to better understand the impact and experiences of this community during the initial year of a global pandemic.

Our partnership with The Diversity Movement (TDM), a consultant in business growth strategies, reflects our commitment to supporting our members' diversity and inclusion goals by ensuring they can compete in a challenging workforce recruiting environment. TDM has conducted listening sessions and surveys with members and offered recommendations for resources, education and training that will be available to members later this year.

CAGC has consistently promoted AGC of America's Culture of Care program since its inception. Many of our members have taken the pledge which is frequently promoted in our weekly Newsbreak and in other CAGC communications.

For more information regarding CAGC's diversity and inclusion efforts, please contact Betsy Bailey at bbailey@carolinasagc.org.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2022!



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carolinas AGC