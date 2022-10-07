Blade & Timber Axe Throwing Aims to Open Near Portland's Northwest District Fall 2022

Swell Spark LLC, parent company of Blade & Timber Axe Throwing, opens a twelve lane throwing facility in the middle of three hotspot locations: the Northwest, Pearl and Slabtown districts in November 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade & Timber Axe Throwing has long awaited the opening of their Portland location after the long pandemic-related delay starting in the spring of 2020. Blade & Timber is set to open in November of this year with reservations opening soon. Sign up for grand opening updates here .

Blade & Timber creates extraordinary shared experiences in axe throwing, beers and bullseyes. (PRNewswire)

The new 4,400 square foot facility will offer twelve throwing lanes, food and beverages including: cocktails, beer and wine for selection. Blade & Timber's goal is to make axe throwing accessible for all in the Portland area; anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned thrower. Additionally, all of Blade & Timber's coaches are axe safety certified to ensure a safe environment.

"We've been trying to open in Portland since 2017," said owner Matt Baysinger. "It is absolutely one of my favorite places in the country and we are so excited to bring Blade & Timber to Portland."

Blade & Timber will be located at 1150 NW 17th Ave. in the Northwest District right off I-405. The premier venue is extremely spacious and will feature a large dining room area and bar space, a kitchen for hosting large gatherings with a capacity of 100.

"The Alliance congratulates and thanks the team at Blade & Timber for choosing NW Portland as their newest club," said The Portland Business Alliance CEO, Andrew Hoan. "We can't wait to join the community and master the bullseye!"

Propelled by Blade & Timber's instant popularity in their headquarters in the Kansas City community, the brand has opened six other locations across the U.S. since its beginning in 2017. For more information, visit: www.bladeandtimber.com.

ABOUT SWELL SPARK

Eight years in the making, Swell Spark is the parent company of interactive entertainment brands including Breakout KC, Breakout Waikiki escape rooms, Sinkers Lounge mini golf cocktail lounge, as well as Blade & Timber Axe Throwing. Headquartered in Kansas City, the company has served as a consultant to interactive entertainment industry leaders all over the world. Swell Spark operates 12 entertainment locations in eight states, with Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas being new to 2022. The company was named one of Kansas City's Top 10 Small Businesses in 2021, has more than 150 employees and is positioned to be one of the nation's leaders in "small box" entertainment. www.SwellSpark.com

