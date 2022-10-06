MIT Technology Review's ClimateTech event, live and online next week

A new event to explore the technology, policy, and societal changes that will decarbonize the economy and ensure a sustainable future.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week, MIT Technology Review welcomes live audiences to the MIT campus for its inaugural event on how to address climate change through technology, policy, and societal changes. Hosted as a hybrid experience October 12-13, the two-day program features an all-star lineup of speakers from organizations such as Impossible Foods, Google, Stripe, JPMorgan Chase, FedEx, and The Engine. The conference boasts a broad agenda that covers cleaning up electricity, transforming transportation, developing a food-secure future, implementing hyper-local urban climate solutions, improving corporate sustainability practices, and more.

"As with our reporting, MIT Technology Review's first ClimateTech event will focus on the technologies, policies, strategies, and investments needed to combat the growing dangers of climate change," said James Temple, Senior Editor for Climate and Energy at MIT Technology Review. "We are bringing together leading scientists, entrepreneurs, executives, and investors who are working to drive down emissions across electricity, transportation, heavy industry, and food, as well as experts and leaders rethinking how cities can become more sustainable and resilient.

"We'll highlight the progress the world has made on climate change and explore how recent policy breakthroughs, technology advances, and corporate efforts promise to accelerate the transition from here," he added.

This year's conference theme is Atmosphere of Opportunity and focuses on the new technologies coming online to help decarbonize the economy. Through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and thought-provoking interviews, ClimateTech will provide attendees with trusted guidance and ahead-of-the-curve insights on how businesses can meet their net-zero commitments while improving market competitiveness.

The in-person experience includes live sessions at the renowned MIT Media Lab, exclusive tours, interactive demos, onsite networking, and a private open house at the MIT City Science Lab. All participants will have access to an online event platform for live-streamed content, videos on demand, and interactive discussions. For full conference details, visit climatetechmit.com.

