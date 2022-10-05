Saphyre Nominated for "Fintech of the Year" 2022 Award by The Trade

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a fintech company using patent-approved AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, has been nominated by The Trade for their annual "Fintech of the Year" award.

Saphyre (PRNewswire)

The Trade will hold their awards ceremony in-person at The Savoy in London on November 3, 2022, honoring their "Leaders in Trading 2022," where past winners went on to shape the face of trading and execution in both material and measurable ways.

Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder, Saphyre, shared, "We are extremely honored to have The Trade, one of the leading publications in the finance industry, consider us for such an award. Saphyre has revolutionized the speed of bringing "Ready-To-Trade" for new and existing funds to front office traders. In cases of interest rates and credit, we can eliminate the typical 10–15-minute delay in RFQs due to our patented AI that automates compliance checks and risk, based on account onboarding and maintenance data. Being formally nominated for this award is a testament to the positive change we're bringing to the market space."

Saphyre's Founder & CEO, Gabino Roche Jr. will also be at a Sibos FinTech roundtable at the Hotel Okura in Amsterdam on October 11, 2022. He will be joined by several other top B2B fintech leaders to discuss the "survival of the fittest" journey, where now only the best-of-the-best remain.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com .

About The Trade:

The TRADE delivers insight to trading professionals at the world's largest asset managers and investment banks and boasts an audience that includes buy-side dealers, high frequency traders, fund managers, sell-side brokers, FinTech innovators and regulators. Our content focuses on the day-to-day responsibilities of our readership, comprised of informed editorial on regulation, corporate innovation, peer group analysis and insights from industry luminaries.

