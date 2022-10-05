CycurID Announces the Live Launch of imme, their Personal Digital Identity & Privacy Software App.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd., ("CycurID" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the live launch of the imme Proprietary Personal Digital Identity and Privacy Software App. The app is now free to download, and available for iOS and Android users on the Apple App store and Google Play store .

CycurID has developed imme (I'm me) – a proprietary, closed-loop encrypted identity verification and privacy platform with a person-centric focus that does not use third party software in the authentication or screening of individuals. All automated with our adaptive AI technology, imme removes human intervention and potential data leaks to third parties.

Gordon Jessop, COO and Company Co-founder, said, "For far too long, we've accepted that giving away personal information — and assuming the risk of identity theft — is our only option when interacting online. But it doesn't have to be this way."

With over 59 billion records breached since 2020 , and more attacks happening every day , the sheer volume and sophistication of these attacks are becoming overwhelming tasks for many businesses to secure data. CycurID simplifies the authentication, verification and validation process so that individuals no longer need to share personal information and businesses no longer need to store any personal information but remain compliant.

Jessop further added, "I think that, based on current market data, it is reasonable to say that companies and regulatory bodies have to rethink how personal data is being requested, shared and stored."

CycurID provides a revolutionary new way of doing business. What makes us different is our insistence on putting you first; current systems are built on a framework that puts you second. Our personal digital identity solution solves the problems that plague the online environment.

Jessop closed by saying "Our goal is to create a digital marketplace that is safer, faster, and more accessible for both businesses and consumers. From authenticating and verifying, to purchasing and digitally signing WEB3 digital transactions, the CycurID solution is redefining how identity will be used to advance the exchange of goods and services on a global basis.

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of identity solutions, visit our corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact us through our contact page here .

About

CycurID Technologies Ltd is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurID™ has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app imme™ (I'm me). CycurID is registered with the Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and with Fintrac as Money Service Business (MSB). CycurID™ and imme™ are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd.

